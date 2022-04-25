Trump news - live: Former president hits out at Meghan Markle in Piers Morgan
Former president’s contentious interview - launching Morgan’s new show - airs on Monday night
‘I’m a more honest man than you’: Trump storms out of Piers Morgan interview
Donald Trump has once again taken aim at Meghan Markle and alleged that she is leading Harry “by the nose” while asserting that the Queen should strip the couple of all royal titles.
In his upcoming interview with British presenter Piers Morgan, which is set to air on Monday night, Mr Trump said that the former royals’ marriage is a ticking time bomb, which will blow up when “Harry decides he’s had enough of being bossed around,” reported The Sun.
He will say that he is "not a fan of Meghan" and claim that Harry is "whipped".
“I won’t use the full expression but Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen,” he says.
Meanwhile a newly released audio recording from January 2021 features House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy telling Republican members that Donald Trump “bears responsibility for his words and actions” around the 6 January riot – and that the then-president told him “he does have some responsibility for what happened”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies