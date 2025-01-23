Watch live: Trump delivers first major global speech as president to World Economic Forum
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as Donald Trump addresses the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, 23 January, days after he was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States.
Delivered via video link, it will be the Republican's first major speech to global business and political leaders since he was sworn in on Monday.
It was not confirmed what he would discuss prior to his speech, but topics were expected to include conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as his threats of steep tariffs.
His appearance comes after he sat down with Fox News’s Sean Hannity for his first TV interview since returning to the White House.
Mr Trump was questioned on his controversial decision to pardon almost all January 6 defendants, even those who had assaulted police officers, the future of TikTok, and the federal response to the Los Angeles wildfires.
During the interview he also floated abolishing FEMA, the federal agency charged with responding to all kinds of natural disasters and other emergencies across the nation, and leaving the task of responding to emergencies up to individual state governments instead.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments