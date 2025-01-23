Trump's ex-senior advisor says president's view of Nigel Farage has been damaged

Donald Trump’s former senior advisor believes Elon Musk’s tweets have damaged the president’s view of Nigel Farage.

The Tesla boss hit out at the UK politician on X, formerly Twitter, recently, saying he wasn’t fit enough to lead the Reform party.

The president’s ex advisor Bryan Lanza said Trump will listen to Musk and his views will have an impact, when he appeared on ITV’s Peston on Wednesday (22 January).

Mr Lanza said: “He puts a lot of weight in things of people who have created things.

“Nigel Farage is a much smaller person in Trump’s eyes than he was two weeks ago as a result of Elon’s tweet and engagement on this issue.”