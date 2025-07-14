Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Trump ‘very disappointed’ in Putin as he vows to send Ukraine Patriot missiles ahead of meeting with NATO boss

Trump continued to express his frustration at Russian president Vladimir Putin on Sunday, saying he was “very disappointed”

Andrew Feinberg
in Washington, D.C.
Monday 14 July 2025 01:32 BST
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media after attending the FIFA Club World Cup final upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S, July 13, 2025
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media after attending the FIFA Club World Cup final upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S, July 13, 2025 (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump said the United States will be sending Ukraine’s armed forces additional Patriot air defense missiles and more “very sophisticated” military equipment, as he expressed frustration at Russian president Vladimir Putin’s conduct in his country’s three-year-old war against Ukraine.

“I am very disappointed with President Putin. I thought he was somebody that meant what he said, and he’ll talk so beautifully and then he’ll bomb people at night. We don’t like that,” the president told reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday after returning from the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Trump did not rule out unveiling new sanctions when he meets with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House on Monday, as he noted that he plans to send more weapons to Ukraine.

Emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, July 11, 2025.
Emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, July 11, 2025. (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
“We will send them Patriots which they desperately need because Putin ... really surprised a lot of people,” Trump said. “It's little bit of a problem there, I don't like it,” Trump said.

Trump is due to make a “major statement” about Russia on Monday. Russia had launched a fresh barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine over the weekend.

Over the weekend, Ukraine’s security agency announced that it had tracked down and killed Russian agents who assassinated a Ukrainian intelligence officer.

