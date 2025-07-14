Trump ‘very disappointed’ in Putin as he vows to send Ukraine Patriot missiles ahead of meeting with NATO boss
Trump continued to express his frustration at Russian president Vladimir Putin on Sunday, saying he was “very disappointed”
President Donald Trump said the United States will be sending Ukraine’s armed forces additional Patriot air defense missiles and more “very sophisticated” military equipment, as he expressed frustration at Russian president Vladimir Putin’s conduct in his country’s three-year-old war against Ukraine.
“I am very disappointed with President Putin. I thought he was somebody that meant what he said, and he’ll talk so beautifully and then he’ll bomb people at night. We don’t like that,” the president told reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday after returning from the FIFA Club World Cup final.
Trump did not rule out unveiling new sanctions when he meets with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House on Monday, as he noted that he plans to send more weapons to Ukraine.
“We will send them Patriots which they desperately need because Putin ... really surprised a lot of people,” Trump said. “It's little bit of a problem there, I don't like it,” Trump said.
Trump is due to make a “major statement” about Russia on Monday. Russia had launched a fresh barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine over the weekend.
Over the weekend, Ukraine’s security agency announced that it had tracked down and killed Russian agents who assassinated a Ukrainian intelligence officer.
