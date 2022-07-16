Jan 6 hearings – live: Panel confirms next prime time date as Raskin vows to find ‘lost’ Secret Service texts
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
Liz Cheney on Donald Trump’s Jan 6 behaviour
The January 6 committee has announced the date of its next hearing, confirming it will be in prime time on Thursday 21 July. The hearing is expected to lay out the details of the 187 minutes between when then-President Donald Trump left the stage at the Ellipse in front of the White House south lawn on January 6 and his initial public response to the attack on Congress.
Meanwhile, the US Secret Service has denied a report that it deliberately deleted texts sent on 5 and 6 January 2021, calling the claim ”malicious” and “false”.
The story began with a letter from the Department of Homeland Security claiming that the messages were deleted after an agency internal watchdog requested them. However, a spokesman said the Secret Service “began to reset its mobile phones to factory settings as part of a pre-planned, three-month system migration,” and that “in that process, data resident on some phones was lost”.
The back-and-forth comes shortly after the 6 January committee broadcast witness testimony that Donald Trump had to be restrained by members of his detail on 6 January when he realised he was not being taken to the Capitol along with his supporters.
Committee member Rep Jamie Raskin says: “We are determined to recover and retrieve all of the texts that have been lost.”
ICYMI: More details emerge about Trump witness tampering allegations
A day after Liz Cheney dropped the bombshell revelation that Donald Trump had tried to contact one of the Jan 6 committee’s witnesses, more details have emerged about the person in question.
The witness who the former president allegedly contacted was a member of the White House staff. The name of the person, who has been cooperating with the committee investigating the capitol riot, has not been made public yet.
Read more:
More details emerge about Jan 6 witness at centre of Trump tampering allegations
Witness is in a position to confirm part of testimony made by Cassidy Hutchinson
Fulton County prosecutor sends ‘target’ letter to Republican Trump allies
The district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia has sent so-called “target” letters to prominent Georgia Republicans and allies of former president Donald Trump for her investigation into attempts to send a false slate of electors, Yahoo! News reported.
Fani Willis, the Democratic district attorney, has sent letters to state Senator Burt Jones, who is running for lieutenant governor, Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer and state Senator Brandon Beach.
Eric Garcia reports.
Georgia prosecutor sends ‘target’ letter to Republican Trump allies
Comes as part of Fulton County DA Fani Willis’s investigation of false electors
Report: Trump allies fear Mark Meadows will be targeted by prosecutors
People close to former president Donald Trump are concerned that his final White House chief of staff, ex-North Carolina congressman Mark Meadows, could face indictment for his role in helping the defeated ex-president try to remain in office against the will of voters.
According to Rolling Stone, the House January 6 select committee has been “quietly” looking into Mr Meadows’ financial dealings in addition to investigating his involvement in the Trumpworld scheming that led to the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814.
“Everyone is strategising around the likelihood that Mark is in a lot of trouble,” said one attorney close to Mr Trump who spoke to the magazine.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump insiders fear ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows will be prosecuted, report says
‘Everyone is strategising around the likelihood that Mark is in a lot of trouble’
Voices: Trump and Musk have fallen out of love — and I know why
These two wealthy narcissists share a brand identity, so it was only a matter of time before this happened, says Noah Berlatsky.
Donald Trump and Elon Musk have fallen out of love — and I know exactly why
These two wealthy narcissists share a brand identity, so it was only a matter of time before this happened
Amid denials, reports says Secret Service deleted texts from Jan 5 and 6
The US Secret Service deleted text messages from January 5 and 6 of 2021 shortly after an agency internal watchdog requested them, according to a letter from the Department of Homeland Security.
The letter, from the DHS inspector general, was first reported by The Intercept and was shared with the January 6 committee as well as the House and Senate homeland security committees.
Secret Service deleted texts from Jan 5 and 6 2021 after watchdog request: report
January 6 committee notified of missing messages
Deposition of Trump, Don Jr, Ivanka postponed due to Ivana Trump’s death
Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings, a delay that follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana.
The ex-president, son Don Jr. and daughter Ivanka had been scheduled for depositions — a term for out-of-court questioning under oath — starting as soon as Friday. But New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said it had agreed to postpone them because of Ivana Trump’s death Thursday.
There are no new dates.
Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana's death
Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings
Jan 6 panel had to drop evidence linking Trump figures to Proud Boys and Oath Keepers
The House committee investigating the Capitol riot chose to cut evidence connecting former President Donald Trump’s allies to a handful of far-right extremist groups in favor of including testimony from the former White House counsel Pat Cipollone.
Committee chair Bennie Thompson of Mississippi confirmed to The Hill earlier in the week that the committee was prepared to present evidence tying the likes of Rudy Giuliani to groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, but decided not to after securing Mr Cipollone’s deposition.
Abe Asher reports.
Jan 6 panel dropped evidence linking Trump figures to Proud Boys, Oath Keepers
Including the testimony of former White House counsel Pat Cipollone meant cutting evidence connecting the president’s allies to extremist groups
Jan 6 panel considering seeking testimony from Trump and Pence
The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot is reportedly considering seeking interviews with former Vice President Mike Pence and former President Donald Trump.
A Republican member of the panel revealed to the Wall Street Journal that the committee was considering if, and how, it could secure interviews from the former head of the executive branch.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Jan 6 panel weighs seeking testimony from Donald Trump and Mike Pence
The committee may request a written interview from the former vice president
Hillary Clinton uses Trump’s own tweets against him in lawsuit
Former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and the 20 other defendants named in a bizarre lawsuit filed by former president Donald Trump have asked a judge to dismiss the case because they argue too much time has passed for Mr Trump to sue them.
Mr Trump’s lawsuit, filed in March against Ms Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, her former campaign manager, the ex-MI6 agent who compiled a dossier of allegations regarding his relationship with the Russian government, and a multitude of other figures connected to the FBI investigation led by ex-special counsel Robert Mueller. He alleged they had all played a part in an “unthinkable plot” by “maliciously” conspiring to “weave a false narrative that [Mr Trump] was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty”.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Hillary Clinton uses Trump’s own tweets against him in lawsuit
‘Whatever the utility of Plaintiff’s amended complaint as a fundraising tool, a press release, or a list of political grievances, it has no merit as a lawsuit’
When is the next Jan 6 committee hearing?
The next January 6 hearing has been scheduled for Thursday 21 July in primetime at 8pm, the committee investigating the Capitol riot has announced.
The hearing is expected to lay out the details of the 187 minutes between when then-President Donald Trump left the stage at the Ellipse in front of the White House south lawn on January 6 and his initial public response to the attack on Congress.
When is the next Jan 6 committee hearing?
‘The public needs to know what to think. We just have to show clearly what happened,’ House committee chairman Bennie Thompson says
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies