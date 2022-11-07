✕ Close ‘Get ready’: Trump says he will ‘very probably’ run again for president in 2024

After Donald Trump told a rally crowd over the weekend that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign.

During a rally on Sunday in Miami, Mr Trump sought to appeal to Hispanic voters, and there was cheering from the crowd when he mentioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi whose husband was recently violently attacked in their home.

No final decision has apparently been made on the timing of the 2024 announcement, but Mr Trump has been trailing it heavily for more than a year.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s derisive new nickname for Florida Gov Ron DeSantis has angered the governor’s inner circle.

In addition, CNN reports that as a Trump 2024 run looks likely, Justice Department officials have discussed the potential need for a special counsel for the January 6 and Mar-a-Lago documents investigations. A flurry of activity is expected after the midterms.

Meanwhile, a new book reports that King Charles and his sons were furious with Mr Trump over a 2012 tweet about Kate Middleton, with a butler recalling “torrents of profanity” directed at the reality show host who later became president.