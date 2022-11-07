Trump rally today: DeSantis camp angry over snub as Trump mocks Pelosi after husband violently attacked
Former president rumoured to be launching campaign a week after the midterm cycle ends
‘Get ready’: Trump says he will ‘very probably’ run again for president in 2024
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd over the weekend that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign.
During a rally on Sunday in Miami, Mr Trump sought to appeal to Hispanic voters, and there was cheering from the crowd when he mentioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi whose husband was recently violently attacked in their home.
No final decision has apparently been made on the timing of the 2024 announcement, but Mr Trump has been trailing it heavily for more than a year.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s derisive new nickname for Florida Gov Ron DeSantis has angered the governor’s inner circle.
In addition, CNN reports that as a Trump 2024 run looks likely, Justice Department officials have discussed the potential need for a special counsel for the January 6 and Mar-a-Lago documents investigations. A flurry of activity is expected after the midterms.
Meanwhile, a new book reports that King Charles and his sons were furious with Mr Trump over a 2012 tweet about Kate Middleton, with a butler recalling “torrents of profanity” directed at the reality show host who later became president.
Trump-supporting Florida man convicted of shooting at jet skiers over ‘Ridin’ with Biden’ flag
A man accused of shooting at Joe Biden supporters on Election Day in 2020 has been convicted of attempted murder.
Eduardo Acosta, 39, faces 20 years to life over a violent attack that began when he began accosting two men on a boat for flying a “Ridin’ with Biden” flag, branding them child molestors and making other references to the nonsense “QAnon” conspiracy that has riddled Donald Trump’s support base.
Read more in The Independent:
Trump-supporter convicted of shooting at jet skiers over ‘Ridin’ with Biden’ flag
Eduardo Acosta faces between 20 years and life imprisonment for attempted murder
Will Trump’s scandal-plagued Senate endorsements come back to bite the GOP?
As Donald Trump returns to Florida and prepares for a trip to Ohio in support of JD Vance, the question on many experts’ minds is whether Donald Trump’s bid to shape the Senate GOP in his image will cost those same Republicans the majority this year.
Unfaltering loyalty to Mr Trump seems to have prevailed over traditional vetting procedures this time around, and as a result the GOP’s chances of breaking the Democratic Party’s Senate majority have wavered significantly while their opponents hungrily eye potential pickups in Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
Read more in The Independent:
Will Trump’s scandal-plagued endorsements come back to bite the GOP?
Republicans seem eager to test the boundaries of electability this year, John Bowden writes
Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents
The House committee investigation January 6 has extended its deadline for Donald Trump to respond to its subpoena for testimony after entering conversations with Mr Trump’s attorneys.
The panel’s lawmakers now say that the ex-president must begin producing records “no later than next week” and sit for a deposition on 14 November.
Read more in The Independent:
Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has extended the deadline for former President Donald Trump to turn over documents as part of a subpoena issued last month
Tom Cotton won’t challenge Trump for 2024 nomination
Two news outlets, Politico and NBC News reported on Sunday that Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton has been phoning allies to let them know that he won’t run for president in 2024.
The far-right senator was considered a top contender for the nomination if Donald Trump does not run, though all signs point towards him doing so.
NBC’s Ali Vitali reported a well-placed GOP source as remarking on the dynamic simply: “There’s no room for anyone [else] with Trump and [Ron] DeSantis.”
Trump rally ends with ex-president vowing to undo Biden’s agenda
Donald Trump exited the stage in Miami, sweating profusely, shortly before 6 pm local time after a nearly two-hour address in which he raged against Joe Biden’s politcal agenda and policies while strongly hinting that he will run for president again.
Much of the speech seemed to be a rerun of the material he has displayed at other recent events, including a call for drug dealers and potentially users to face the death penalty.
A brief call for his supporters to vote for the incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis was included at the beginning, likely meant to assuage anger within the party after the president openly mocked the governor the night before.
Follow The Independent for more analysis of tonight’s event.
Crowd cheers as Trump attacks Nancy Pelosi after assault on House speaker’s husband
Never doubt the depths to which Donald Trump will stoop to attacking his political enemies.
On Sunday, the ex-president mockingly asked how Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was doing after her husband was violently attacked with a hammer, suffering a skull fracture.
The grim joke was met with cheers from his fans. Watch the moment below and read more from Eric Garcia:
Crowd cheers as Trump attacks Nancy Pelosi after assault on House speaker’s husband
Supporters of former president Donald Trump cheered when he mentioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday evening after her husband Paul was attacked in their home in San Francisco.
Trump hits out at Liz Cheney
Donald Trump hit out at Liz Cheney during his Miami rally, saying “she’s not doing good” after losing her primary race for Wyoming’s at-large congressional seat.
“She made a fool out of herself,” Mr Trump said, adding that she’s “got no future whatsoever”.
Trump asks: ‘Who happens to be Hispanic?'
Donald Trump drew loud cheers when he asked his Miami rally crowd: “Who happens to be Hispanic?”
Mr Trump told the crowd, “we welcome you to our party and our movement with open, open, open, beautiful arms”.
Hispanic voters in Florida, and in the Miami-Dade area specifically, have helped deliver wins to Republicans in recent election cycles. Mr Trump and the GOP are hoping to build on those gains.
Donald Trump takes the stage in Miami
Former President Donald Trump took the stage in Miami just after 4pm eastern on Sunday.
Mr Trump urged his supporters in his opening remarks to vote for incumbent Senator Marco Rubio — as well as Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, whom he had derided just a day earlier.
Later in his speech, he derided Mr Rubio’s opponent, Val Demings, as a “crazy person”.
Poll: DeSantis leads Trump in Florida among Republican voters
A new poll released on Sunday from the left-leaning firm Data for Progress found that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would likely win a primary election in his own state against Donald Trump, former president-turned Florida man.
It’s significant because as of yet, no polls have shown any potential 2024 Republican candidates with the strength to do so, even their home states. Mr DeSantis is seen as the Republican with the best (and maybe only) shot of challenging Mr Trump for the nomination.
