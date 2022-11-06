Trump rally today – DeSantis camp angry over snub as Trump mocks Pelosi after husband violently attacked
Former president rumoured to be launching campaign a week after the midterm cycle ends
‘Get ready’: Trump says he will ‘very probably’ run again for president in 2024
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd over the weekend that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign.
During a rally on Sunday in Miami, Mr Trump sought to appeal to Hispanic voters.
No final decision has apparently been made on the timing of the 2024 announcement, but Mr Trump has been trailing it heavily for more than a year.
In addition, CNN reports that as a Trump 2024 run looks likely, Justice Department officials have discussed the potential need for a special counsel for the January 6 and Mar-a-Lago documents investigations. A flurry of activity is expected after the midterms.
Meanwhile, a new book reports that King Charles and his sons were furious with Mr Trump over a 2012 tweet about Kate Middleton, with a butler recalling “torrents of profanity” directed at the reality show host who later became president.
Crowd cheers as Trump attacks Nancy Pelosi after assault on House speaker’s husband
Never doubt the depths to which Donald Trump will stoop to attacking his political enemies.
On Sunday, the ex-president mockingly asked how Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was doing after her husband was violently attacked with a hammer, suffering a skull fracture.
The grim joke was met with cheers from his fans. Watch the moment below and read more from Eric Garcia:
Supporters of former president Donald Trump cheered when he mentioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday evening after her husband Paul was attacked in their home in San Francisco.
Trump hits out at Liz Cheney
Donald Trump hit out at Liz Cheney during his Miami rally, saying “she’s not doing good” after losing her primary race for Wyoming’s at-large congressional seat.
“She made a fool out of herself,” Mr Trump said, adding that she’s “got no future whatsoever”.
Trump asks: ‘Who happens to be Hispanic?'
Donald Trump drew loud cheers when he asked his Miami rally crowd: “Who happens to be Hispanic?”
Mr Trump told the crowd, “we welcome you to our party and our movement with open, open, open, beautiful arms”.
Hispanic voters in Florida, and in the Miami-Dade area specifically, have helped deliver wins to Republicans in recent election cycles. Mr Trump and the GOP are hoping to build on those gains.
Donald Trump takes the stage in Miami
Former President Donald Trump took the stage in Miami just after 4pm eastern on Sunday.
Mr Trump urged his supporters in his opening remarks to vote for incumbent Senator Marco Rubio — as well as Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, whom he had derided just a day earlier.
Later in his speech, he derided Mr Rubio’s opponent, Val Demings, as a “crazy person”.
Poll: DeSantis leads Trump in Florida among Republican voters
A new poll released on Sunday from the left-leaning firm Data for Progress found that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would likely win a primary election in his own state against Donald Trump, former president-turned Florida man.
It’s significant because as of yet, no polls have shown any potential 2024 Republican candidates with the strength to do so, even their home states. Mr DeSantis is seen as the Republican with the best (and maybe only) shot of challenging Mr Trump for the nomination.
DeSantis rallies at retirement community ahead of Trump address
Ron DeSantis held his own campaign rally at a senior community near Tampa, Fla, on Sunday just hours before Donald Trump was set to take the stage in Miami. The governor took the stage just after 3pm eastern.
The governor isn’t expected to address Donald Trump, but may take a swipe at his former ally after Mr Trump’s own jab at him last night.
Follow here for updates.
DeSantis anger grows after Trump’s ‘DeSanctimonious’ burn
Allies of Florida Gov Ron DeSantis are fuming after Donald Trump finally took the gloves off and hit his likely 2024 rival with just days to go before the midterms.
At a rally Saturday night, Mr Trump referred to the governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious” during his remarks before thousands of supporters.
Veteran CBS News political correspondent Robert Costa reported on Sunday: “Several DeSantis allies, some also close to Trump, texted last night and this morning, unprompted, expressing private anger and even disgust w/ Trump for his remarks about the Florida governor. Say they're telling DeS. and his family, and his top aides, to still move [towards a] '24 bid.”
Trump prepares for rally in DeSantis’s backyard
Donald Trump is fresh off the tarmac following his return to Florida from Pennsylvania this weekend and is now gearing up for a rally in his new home state of Florida later this afternoon.
The ex-president will speak in Miami in support of the reelection of Marco Rubio; curiously, Gov Ron DeSantis will not be present.
The potentially growing rift between the two GOP leaders comes as Mr Trump referred to Mr DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctimonious” during his rally Saturday evening.
Trump faces GOP backlash for Ron DeSantis swipe
In what could be a preview of 2024, Donald Trump took a swipe at former ally Ron DeSantis during a rally Saturday evening in Ohio, where the ex-president appeared to stump for JD Vance.
Dubbing him “Ron DeSanctimonious”, Mr Trump issued his first very public jab at the Florida governor who is widely considered to be the most likely main rival that the former president will face if he seeks the GOP’s nomination in the upcoming presidential election.
But that little remark is already coming back to bite him.
“DeSantis is an extremely effective conservative governor who has had real policy wins and real cultural wins. Trump isn’t going to be able to take this one down with a dumb nickname. He better have more than that up his sleeve,” wrote conservative blogger Matt Walsh. “Also, nice job launching your public attack against the most popular conservative governor in America three days before the midterms”.
Jan 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has extended the deadline for former President Donald Trump to turn over documents as part of a subpoena issued last month, while reiterating its request for a sit-down interview.
The panel — comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans — issued a statement late Friday saying it is in communication with Trump’s attorneys. Friday had been the committee’s deadline for Trump to produce an extensive number of documents and communications with lawmakers.
