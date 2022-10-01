Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

During a rally in Michigan on Saturday, Donald Trump continued his attacks on a forthcoming book about him from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

In a speech in Clarkston, the former president denied one of the book’s more shocking claims, that Mr Trump considered firing his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House roles via tweet.

“I had a story the other day that I wanted to fire my daughter Ivanka, that didn’t happen,” he told the crowd, calling the story “disgusting.”

“No, but how do you how do you call your daughter and explain this?”

This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information.