Trump attacks Maggie Haberman book as ‘disgusting’ and denies he nearly fired Ivanka via tweet
Former president has repeatedly attacked New York Times reporter’s forthcoming book on White House
During a rally in Michigan on Saturday, Donald Trump continued his attacks on a forthcoming book about him from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.
In a speech in Clarkston, the former president denied one of the book’s more shocking claims, that Mr Trump considered firing his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House roles via tweet.
“I had a story the other day that I wanted to fire my daughter Ivanka, that didn’t happen,” he told the crowd, calling the story “disgusting.”
“No, but how do you how do you call your daughter and explain this?”
This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information.
