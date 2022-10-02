Jump to content

Trump attacks Maggie Haberman book as ‘disgusting’ and denies he nearly fired Ivanka via tweet

Former president has repeatedly attacked New York Times reporter’s forthcoming book on White House

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Sunday 02 October 2022 13:25
Adam Schiff mocks Trump’s intelligence over declassification comments

During a rally in Michigan on Saturday, Donald Trump continued his attacks on a forthcoming book about him from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

In a speech in Warren, the former president denied one of the book’s more shocking claims, that Mr Trump considered firing his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House roles via tweet.

“I had a story the other day that I wanted to fire my daughter Ivanka, that didn’t happen,” he told the crowd, calling the story “disgusting.”

“No, but how do you how do you call your daughter and explain this?”

The attacks echoe a remark Mr Trump made on his Truth Social network, accusing publishers of much the same thing.

“I know many people that wanted to write a really good book about me, but their publishers wouldn’t let them,” he posted on Friday.

The former president has lashed out at Ms Haberman, one of the most prolific correspondents of the Trump White House, ahead of the release of her book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, which comes out in early October.

The book contains a number of stories about Mr Trump that range from unflattering to potentially criminal.

Published excerpts of the book describe Mr Trump seeming to attempt to flush documents down the White House toilets, and making claims about his activities during the January 6 riots that contradict testimony from his fellow administration members.

Mr Trump claimed these stories were false and that the book wasn’t fact-checked.

Ms Haberman posted a photo of his written answers to her questions in response to the allegation.

During the Michigan rally, Mr Trump also thanked conservative activist Ginni Thomas for her support.

Ms Thomas, the spouse of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, lobbied multiple members of the Trump administration to challenge the 2020 election results based on debunked conspiracy theories.

During the speech, Mr Trump called her a “great woman.”

