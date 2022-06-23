Jan 6 hearings – live: FBI raids, new subpoenas issued as committee expands investigation over fresh evidence
Fifth January 6 hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon with focus on Justice Department
‘I’ve lost my name, I’ve lost my reputation’: Voting official givers testimony at Jan 6 hearings
As the ongoing 6 January committee hearings lay out a devastating account of his extensive effort to overturn the 2020 election, Donald Trump has criticised Kevin McCarthy for pulling Republicans out of the select committees.
Mr Trump told Punchbowl News that “I think in retrospect, I think it would have been very smart” to have Republican congressmen sit on the committee.
As things turned out, two Republicans were seated on the committee: unsparing Trump critics Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both of whom voted to impeach him after the Capitol riot.
Meanwhile, it emerged that the previously unseen footage subpoenaed from a documentary filmmaker may contradict testimony given to the panel by Ivanka Trump in which the ex-president’s daughter said she agreed with Bill Barr that the 2020 election was not stolen.
Meanwhile, a flurry of law enforcement activity on Wednesday and a steady stream of new evidence has seen the committee decide to schedule further hearings after the House’s 4 July recess, with more dates set to be announced for when lawmakers return to Washington on 12 July.
Security for January 6 committee members is being increased in the face of a spike in threats against them.
DeSantis beating Trump in New Hampshire GOP primary polling
Florida’s Ron DeSantis would win the New Hampshire Republican primary were it held today, even if he faced Donald Trump, according to a poll released on Wednesday.
The survey from the University of New Hampshire indicated that Mr DeSantis would win the support of 39 per cent of GOP primary voters, compared to just 37 per cent who said they would support Mr Trump. Those were the only two names to even breach double digits in the poll.
Those results represent a surge in support for Mr DeSantis, who trailed the ex-president in a previous survey published by the university in October.
DeSantis pulls past Trump in New Hampshire GOP primary polling
Florida governor is seen as lone Republican with mathematical chance of beating Trump in primary battle
Even Fox News analysts say Trump should face criminal charges
Fox News analysts have said evidence from the January 6 House select committee showed Donald Trump’s “unfitness” to lead the country and that he may be guilty of a crime.
Analysing the fourth hearing by the panel investigating the Capitol insurrection, former assistant US attorney Andy McCarthy was asked by Fox News host Anita Vogel if the panel was trying to charge the former president with “conspiracy to defraud the United States”.
“No, I don’t think so, I think the most plausible crime is obstruction of Congress,” Mr McCarthy replied.
Read more:
Fox News analysts say Trump should face criminal charges as channel airs hearings
One analyst says Trump may have crossed a ‘legal line’ by making ‘false statements in conjunction with the certification of an election’
What we’ve learned, and what’s next in the Jan 6 hearings
The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection heard from election workers and state officials on Tuesday as they described President Donald Trump’s pressure to overturn his 2020 election defeat. On Thursday, the nine-member panel will hear from former Justice Department officials who refused Trump’s entreaties to declare the election “corrupt.”
The committee’s fourth and fifth hearings, held this week, are part of an effort to show how Trump’s pressure eventually shifted to Congress, where his false declarations of widespread election fraud led directly to the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, when hundreds of his supporters violently breached the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory.
In July, the panel will hold at least two more hearings that are expected to focus on the far-right domestic extremists who attacked the Capitol and what Trump was doing inside the White House as the violence unfolded.
Jan. 6 hearings: What we’ve learned, and what’s next
The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection heard from election workers and state officials on Tuesday as it described former President Donald Trump’s pressure on states to overturn his 2020 election defeat
Three months in jail for former West Virginia lawmaker at Capitol riot
A former West Virginia lawmaker who livestreamed himself on Facebook storming the U.S. Capitol and cheering on what he described as a “revolution” was sentenced Wednesday to three months in prison.
Derrick Evans, 37, who pleaded guilty to a felony civil disorder charge, told the judge that he regrets his actions every day and is a “good person who unfortunately was caught up in a moment.”
Former West Virginia lawmaker gets 3 months in Jan. 6 riot
A former West Virginia lawmaker who livestreamed himself on Facebook storming the U.S. Capitol and cheering on what he described as a “revolution” has been sentenced to three months in prison
Senator busted faking phone call to dodge reporters’ questions over Jan 6 texts
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson attempted to avoid answering reporters’ questions as he left the Capitol by pretending to be on his phone, but he was called out by one of the journalists who spotted his screen.
Mr Johnson was walking out of the congressional building on Tuesday after the hearing of the January 6 House Select Committee. The hearing presented texts between one of the senator’s staffers and an aide to then-Vice President Mike Pence.
The conversation took place not long after the congressional certification of President Joe Biden’s victory was halted by the violent mob of Trump supporters laying siege to the Capitol.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Ron Johnson busted faking phone call to dodge reporters’ Jan 6 questions
‘I can see your phone. I can see your screen,’ reporter tells senator trying to avoid scrutiny
Jan 6: Even Fox News analysts say Trump should face criminal charges
Fox News analysts have said evidence from the January 6 House select committee showed Donald Trump’s “unfitness” to lead the country and that he may be guilty of a crime.
Analysing the fourth hearing by the panel investigating the Capitol insurrection, former assistant US attorney Andy McCarthy was asked by Fox News host Anita Vogel if the panel was trying to charge the former president with “conspiracy to defraud the United States”.
“No, I don’t think so, I think the most plausible crime is obstruction of Congress,” Mr McCarthy replied.
Sweta Sharma reports:
Fox News analysts say Trump should face criminal charges as channel airs hearings
One analyst says Trump may have crossed a ‘legal line’ by making ‘false statements in conjunction with the certification of an election’
Jan 6: Previously unknown film of Trump and family at time of riot obtained by probe
The House January 6 select committee has taken possession of recently discovered video footage shot by Alex Holder, a documentary filmmaker who had access to former president Donald Trump, former vice president Mike Pence, Mr Trump’s children and other confidantes in the months leading to the Capitol riot.
A spokesperson for Mr Holder, Liz Trotter, told The Independent Mr Holder has provided the select committee with “all the footage” it requested in a 15 June subpoena, and said the documentarian will appear before the panel for a deposition on Thursday.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Jan 6 committee obtains previously unknown film of Trump and family at time of riot
Filmmaker Alex Holder will sit for a deposition on Thursday and has provided the select committee ‘raw footage’ taken on the day of the Capitol attack
Alabama primary: Katie Britt beats Mo Brooks after Trump switches his endorsement
Katie Boyd Britt beat Representative Mo Brooks in the runoff race to win the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama after former president Donald Trump endorsed her.
Mr Trump took credit for Ms Britt’s victory on his Truth Social networking platform.
“With the great ALABAMA win by Katie Britt tonight, I am please to announce that WE (MAGA!) are 12 WINS & ZERO LOSSES in US Senate Primary races this cycle”, he said.
Eric Garcia reports on the Alabama results:
Katie Britt beats Mo Brooks after Trump switches endorsement in Alabama Senate runoff
Trump bragged about Britt’s victory after he switched his endorsement from Brooks to Britt.
With primary behind him, Dr Oz backs away from Trump support
Pennsylvania Senate candiate Mehmet Oz is making a strong pivot towards a centrist electorate as he hurtles towards a general election showdown with the state’s lieutenant governor in November.
The celebrity TV doc better known as “Dr Oz” has removed any mention of former president Donald Trump from his Twitter bio, background image, campaign website splash page, and even recent advertisements, following a primary campaign that relied heavily on his endorsement from the 45th president. The changes were first reported on Wednesday by Axios.
John Bowden has the story.
Dr Oz backs away from Trump support after GOP primary win
Trump-endorsed candidate vocally touted ex-president’s support in primary
Former congressman sparks outrage with slavery tweet
Former Iowa congressman Steve King has sparked widespread outrage with a tweet comparing enslavement to abortion on Tuesday morning.
The condemnation Mr King faced was a throwback to his final years in the House, when his far-right politics frequently drew criticism from Republicans as well as Democrats.
Mr King’s ties to and defense of white nationalism saw him stripped of his committee assignments during his final term in the House of Representatives.
Josh Marcus reports:
Former congressman Steve King sparks outrage with slavery tweet
King compares enslavement to abortion in tweet just days after Juneteenth
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies