✕ Close ‘I’ve lost my name, I’ve lost my reputation’: Voting official givers testimony at Jan 6 hearings

As the ongoing 6 January committee hearings lay out a devastating account of his extensive effort to overturn the 2020 election, Donald Trump has criticised Kevin McCarthy for pulling Republicans out of the select committees.

Mr Trump told Punchbowl News that “I think in retrospect, I think it would have been very smart” to have Republican congressmen sit on the committee.

As things turned out, two Republicans were seated on the committee: unsparing Trump critics Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both of whom voted to impeach him after the Capitol riot.

Meanwhile, it emerged that the previously unseen footage subpoenaed from a documentary filmmaker may contradict testimony given to the panel by Ivanka Trump in which the ex-president’s daughter said she agreed with Bill Barr that the 2020 election was not stolen.

Meanwhile, a flurry of law enforcement activity on Wednesday and a steady stream of new evidence has seen the committee decide to schedule further hearings after the House’s 4 July recess, with more dates set to be announced for when lawmakers return to Washington on 12 July.

Security for January 6 committee members is being increased in the face of a spike in threats against them.