Trump news - live: Trump tells rally to vote in ‘giant red wave’ as he rants about ‘weaponised’ justice system
The latest on the former president’s legal woes and the January 6 investigation
Marjorie Taylor Greene goads Trump supporters into booing Paul Pelosi
Donald Trump spoke at a ‘Save America’ rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday night in support of Republican candidates in that state ahead of next week’s midterm elections.
“This Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave,” he told the crowd, promising to end Nancy Pelosi’s career once and for all.
Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and before him, Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have been armed and shot the man who assaulted him, intending to attack his wife. Mr Pelosi was released from the hospital earlier on Thursday.
Meanwhile, much to the former president’s ire, the judge handling New York Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud lawsuit against the Trump Organization and Trump family, has ruled an independent monitor will oversee the company, restricting its ability to conduct business.
In addition, CNN reports that as a Trump 2024 run looks likely, Justice Department officials have discussed the potential need for a special counsel for the January 6 and Mar-a-Lago documents investigations. A flurry of activity is expected after the midterms.
Trump 2024 campaign preparing for post-midterms launch
As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third.
“In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again,” he said last month.
That carefully placed “probably” may soon be gone from Trump’s stump speech. Aides to the former president are making quiet preparations for a 2024 presidential campaign that could be launched soon after next week’s midterm elections as Trump tries to capitalize on expected Republican wins to propel himself toward becoming the front-runner for his party’s nomination.
ICYMI: Emails show Trump lawyers thought Justice Thomas key to subverting result of 2020 election
Justice Clarence Thomas was, from the beginning, the member of the Supreme Court’s nine-justice bench whom the Trump campaign identified as an ally, according to new documents.
A court’s release of emails between two of Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign legal team members illustrates how the masterminds of the effort to delay the certification of election results in Georgia and other states thought that Mr Thomas stood apart from his colleagues and would keep an open mind to the campaign’s baseless and evidence-free claims of fraud.
It’s a revelation that may be less stunning than it would have been had his wife, Ginni Thomas, not found herself at the centre of the January 6 committee’s investigation into persons who helped Donald Trump try and pressure state legislatures around the country to subvert the election results.
John Bowden has the full story.
Trump kicks off midterm rally blitz in Iowa with growing list of familiar grievances
Donald Trump took the stage in Sioux City, Iowa, at roughly 8.30pm ET on Thursday and almost immediately began denigrating the country he led two years ago, calling the Hawkeye State “under siege” by a rogue’s gallery of familiar villains including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Chuck Schumer, and President Joe Biden.
He interspersed canned lines about inflation and the cost of Americans’ thanksgiving dinner with racialised attacks on the New York State Attorney General who is currently suing him, his family, and his eponymous real estate company to recoup millions of dollars her office alleges were defrauded from New York financial institutions.
Read Andrew Feinberg’s full report:
Trump concludes his remarks.
Trump again claims Russia’s war on Ukraine would not have happened if he was president
Donald Trump again claims that Russia’s war on Ukraine would not have happened if he was still president as it had not happened in his one term in office.
He went on to say that China would move in on Taiwan next.
The former president covered this topic while the creepy music with which he closes out his speeches plays in the background and he jumps from topic to topic.
Trump calls for same-day voting on paper ballots
Donald Trump has again repeated his false claims that there was massive voter fraud in the 2020 election. He reiterated his call for only same-day voting and only on paper ballots for everyone except the genuinely sick.
Trump teases 2024 run (again)
“I will very, very, very probably do it again,” teases the former president regarding a 2024 run “Get ready!”
For context: Iowa is the first caucus state, so crucial in any presidential run.
More from the Associated Press on preparations for a possible third run for the White House:
‘Some of us have horrible children'
Unexpected.
Still angry about losing 2020 election, Trump says he ‘got screwed’
“Your favorite president — excuse me to all those young people — your favorite president got screwed.”
