Trump news – live: Trump teases 2024 run at Iowa rally as book claims royal family furious at 2012 tweet
Former president rumoured to be launching campaign a week after the midterm cycle ends
‘Get ready’: Trump says he will ‘very probably’ run again for president in 2024
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign.
No final decision has apparently been made on the timing of the announcement, but Mr Trump has been trailing it heavily for more than a year.
In addition, CNN reports that as a Trump 2024 run looks likely, Justice Department officials have discussed the potential need for a special counsel for the January 6 and Mar-a-Lago documents investigations. A flurry of activity is expected after the midterms.
On Friday, Mr Trump missed the deadline to produce documents subpoenaed by the House January 6 select committee. Later that day, the committee released a statement indicating they’d be giving Mr Trump more time to turn over the documents it subpoenaed but didn’t explain why.
Meanwhile, a new book reports that King Charles and his sons were furious with Mr Trump over a 2012 tweet about Kate Middleton, with a butler recalling “torrents of profanity” directed at the reality show host who later became president.
Trump foes and democracy experts hit out at alleged plan to announce 2024 run a week after the midterms
Donald Trump’s allies are planning a potential announcement of a 2024 presidential run on 14 November, according to a report.
The announcement would be followed up by several days of events, Axios reported.
The former president and his associates have been hinting for quite some time that a 2024 announcement was coming.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.
Trump foes and democracy experts hit out at ex-president’s 2024 announcement plan
‘Trump wants to be part of midterm conversation ... even if some congressional Republicans wish he’d wait’
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes testifies in his own defence
The founder and leader of a group accused of plotting to forcibly reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential election testified in his own defence, one day after prosecutors rested their case in a seditious conspiracy trial involving Stewart Rhodes and members of the Oath Keepers.
His testimony marks an unusual and potentially risky move in a trial that has sought to expose the far-right anti-government militia group’s plans to “attack” the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, fuelled by baseless conspiracy theories that the election was stolen from Donald Trump.
By taking the stand, Mr Rhodes opened himself to cross examination from federal prosecutors who have presented to the jury with dozens of text messages and video and audio evidence involving Mr Rhodes and four others accused of seditious conspiracy.
Alex Woodward has been following the trial for The Independent.
Oath Keepers founder testifies in his own defence in Jan 6 seditious conspiracy trial
Militia group’s founder takes the stand as major Capitol riot trial enters sixth week
Trump ally acquitted of secretly working as foreign agent for UAE
A longtime ally of Donald Trump was found not guilty of foreign lobbying charges and lying to the FBI on Friday.
California billionaire Tom Barrack, 75, was acquitted of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates after a seven-week federal trial in Brooklyn, the Associated Press reported.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Trump ally acquitted of secretly working as foreign agent for United Arab Emirates
Tom Barrack, who had strongly denied the charges, was acquitted after 13 hours of deliberations
Trump supporter convicted of shooting at jet skiers over ‘Ridin’ with Biden’ flag
A Trump-supporting Florida man has been convicted of shooting at a man on a jetski flying a “Ridin’ with Biden” flag on election day in 2020.
A Miami jury found Eduardo Acosta, 39, guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and armed robbery. Now he faces between 20 years and life imprisonment when he is sentenced on 16 December.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Trump-supporter convicted of shooting at jet skiers over ‘Ridin’ with Biden’ flag
Eduardo Acosta faces between 20 years and life imprisonment for attempted murder
‘You stand with Putin against freedom and America’ says Cheney to Greene
Rep Liz Cheney hit out at fellow Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Georgia lawmaker made remarks at a rally that her Wyoming colleague described as “exactly what Putin wants”.
Johanna Chisholm reports.
Liz Cheney schools Marjorie Taylor Greene on Russia: ‘You stand with Putin’
‘Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine,’ Greene said at rally alongside Trump
DoJ may appoint a special counsel if Trump runs for election again, report says
The Justice Department is said to be considering appointing a special counsel to oversee its investigations into Donald Trump if the one-term president runs again in 2024.
Mr Trump has strongly hinted he will try and secure the Republican presidential nomination again, with the third week of November seen as a possible launch date for his campaign, according to CNN.
The DoJ has reportedly made no decision on the need for a special counsel in the unprecedented event it decides to prosecute a former president and active candidate.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Justice Department may appoint a special counsel if Trump runs for election again
Aides reportedly think former president will kick off 2024 campaign in the third week of November
Trump-appointed judge denies Mike Lindell’s bid to get his phone back
A Trump-appointed judge has denied Mike Lindell’s bid to get his phone back from the FBI.
The MyPillow CEO’s device was seized by federal law enforcement in September.
The Department of Justice was justified in taking Mr Lindell’s phone, US District Court Judge Eric Tostrud ruled on Thursday, Politico reported.
Gustaf Kilander has the latest.
Trump appointed judge denies Mike Lindell’s bid to get his phone back from the FBI
‘Premature disclosure of these materials would significantly undermine the Government’s ongoing criminal investigation,’ judge says
Book claims King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton
A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”
Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.
Jenna Amatulli has the story.
King Charles reacted with ‘profanity’ to Trump’s Kate Middleton comments, book claims
A new book claims the king and his two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, were very upset with Mr Trump after a 2012 tweet
Watch: Trump will ‘very, very, very probably’ launch 2024 run
Donald Trump has dropped his biggest hint yet that he will launch a bid to return to the White House.
During his “Save America” rally in Iowa, the former president said he will “very very very probably” run in the 2024 election.
He told his supporters to “get ready” as he’s going to “make our country successful, safe, and glorious.”
Mr Trump also claimed that he received more votes in the last election than “any sitting president in the history of our country by far.”
Donald Trump will ‘very very very probably’ launch bid to return to White House
‘Some of us have horrible children’
Rachel Sharp reports on a bizarre moment from Thursday night’s rally in Sioux City, Iowa.
Donald Trump says ‘some of us have horrible children’ at Iowa rally
Former president and father-of-five didn’t divulge who he was referring to as ‘horrible children’ as he took the stage in Sioux City
