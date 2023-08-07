Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has gone on an unhinged Truth Social rant blaming President Joe Biden and “wokeness” for the US’s unexpected early defeat in the Women’s World Cup.

The US Women’s National Soccer Team crashed out of the tournament on Sunday after losing 5-4 in a penalty shootout against Sweden – marking the team’s earliest-ever exit from the competition.

In a tirade on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump revelled in the loss and bizarrely claimed it was a sign of the influence “Crooked Joe Biden” has had on the nation.

As well as blaming his political rival, the former president also somehow argued it was because of “WOKE”-ness and cruelly trolled striker Megan Rapinoe for missing a penalty.

“The “shocking and totally unexpected” loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden,” he fumed.

“Many of our players were openly hostile to America - No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA.”

The former president has long had a contentious relationship with soccer star Rapinoe, who is well-known off the pitch for her social justice advocacy for racial equality, LGBT+ rights and women’s rights in sports.

Back in 2019, Rapinoe sparked Mr Trump’s ire when she vowed that she would not go to Mr Trump’s White House if the national team won the World Cup.

“Thanks, but no thanks. I’m not going to the f***ing White House,” she told soccer magazine Eight by Eight that June.

“No. I’m not going to the White House, I don’t think we’ll be invited, I doubt it.”

The team did win the cup that year – and refused to go to the White House.

Megan Rapinoe sobs after the US team was knocked out of the World Cup (REUTERS)

Mr Trump made it clear he was unhappy with her comments at the time, fuming that she should “never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag, especially since so much has been done for her and the team”.

Before this, Rapinoe had already been attacked by conservatives for taking the knee during the national anthem in support of Colin Kaepernick and calls for racial justice.

She also sued the US Soccer Federation for gender discrimination and was pivotal to the women’s team gaining equal pay to the men’s.

Last year, Mr Biden awarded her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom – the nation’s highest civilian honour.

“Beyond the World Cup title to Olympic medals, Megan is a champion for essential American truth that everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect,” the president said at the award ceremony.

Mr Trump’s latest angry diatribe involving Rapinoe was a marked difference to Mr Biden’s comments as he said the soccer team had made the US “proud”.

“@USWNT, you’ve made your country proud,” he said in a post on Twitter.

“Congratulations on an incredible run. This team is something special and I’m looking forward to seeing how you continue to inspire Americans with your grit and determination – on and off the field.”

First Lady Jill Biden also praised the soccer team for their “grit and determination” which has inspired women and girls across the country.

President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Megan Rapinoe in 2022 (Getty Images)

“Today, you inspired us with your grit and determination. We are proud of you,” she tweeted.

“Always remember that you encourage women and girls everywhere to show up and fight for their dreams.”

Zero goals were scored during Sunday’s 90-minute game between USA and Sweden, taking it to a penalty shootout.

Rapinoe, Sophia Smith and Kelly O’Hara each missed penalties while Sweden soared to a win.

The loss marked a shock end to Rapinoe’s stellar career as she had announced she would retire after the World Cup.

The 38-year-old has played four times in the tournament, helping the team to victory in both the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.