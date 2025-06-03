Trump unleashes TruthSocial tirade and blasts ‘false’ claim he is attacking Harvard because he didn’t get in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has furiously denied claims that he is attacking Harvard because he didn’t get in.

Trump lashed out at Michael Wolff, the biographer who made the claim and has written about the president extensively, in a Truth Social post Monday evening.

“Michael Wolff, a Third Rate Reporter, who is laughed at even by the scoundrels of the Fake News, recently stated that the only reason I’m “beating up” on Harvard, is because I applied there, and didn’t get in,” Trump said.

“That story is totally FALSE, I never applied to Harvard. I graduated from the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania,” Trump continued. “He is upset because his book about me was a total “BOMB.” Nobody wanted it, because his “reporting” and reputation is so bad!”

Wolff presented his theory about the president last week on The Daily Beast Podcast to host Joanna Coles.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump furiously denied a claim made by biographer Michael Wolff that he is targeting Harvard because he didn’t get into the Ivy League university. ( EPA )

“It’s also odd because so many of the people around Donald Trump went to Ivy League universities. Several of them went to Harvard Business School,” Coles pointed out. “Obviously, JD Vance proudly went to Yale. So it does seem particularly odd, but perhaps he’s also trying to stuff it to them.”

“It’s important not to lend too much calculation and planning to anything he does,” Wolff responded. “But the other thing is that, by the way, he didn’t get into Harvard. So one of the Trump things is always holding a grudge against the Ivy Leagues.”

It comes as the Trump administration has been accused of waging a “campaign of retribution” against the university.

open image in gallery The Trump administration has been accused of ‘waging a campaign of retribution’ against the university, according to a lawsuit. ( REUTERS )

The administration rescinded Harvard’s permissions to enroll international students and forced currently enrolled foreign students to leave the university or risk losing their legal status in the country.

Harvard immediately filed a lawsuit accusing the administration of violating the First Amendment with “immediate and devastating effect for Harvard and more than 7,000 visa holders.”

The Department of Homeland Security claims Harvard “has created an unsafe campus environment by permitting anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators to harass and physically assault individuals, including many Jewish students, and otherwise obstruct its once-venerable learning environment.”

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office last week, the president said “Harvard has to behave themselves, Harvard is treating our country with great disrespect.”