Harvard president takes swipe at Trump after president’s repeated threats

Harvard University’s president took a swipe at Donald Trump’s attempts to kick foreign students out of the Ivy League institution.

Speaking at the university’s commencement ceremony for the class of 2025 on Thursday (29 May), Alan Garber addressed people “from down the street, across the country and around the world”.

His comments received a thunderous applause, after which he reiterated: “Around the world, just as it should be.”

The crowd of graduates and Harvard community members then gave Mr Gerber a standing ovation.

His comments appeared to be a swipe at the Trump administration’s push to block the university from enrolling foreign students, a plan that was blocked by a federal judge.