'The Big Lie was also the big-rip off': Jan 6 committee hears Trump's fraud claims

Donald Trump yesterday issued a 12-page statement to counter the evidence presented by the House select committee investigating the assault on the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.

Accusing Democrats of attempting to distract the country from a series of domestic issues including inflation and gas prices, he said:

“They are desperate to change the narrative of a failing nation, without even making mention of the havoc and death caused by the Radical Left just months earlier.”

The former president also repeated his previously debunked claim that the 2020 election was rigged in favour of Democrats as he trashed the investigation by the “unselect” committee as a “sham”.

The Committee reconvened for its second hearing on Monday, with a focus on how Mr Trump and his lieutenants spread the so-called “big lie” in the months leading up to the insurrection.

While scheduled to start at 10am ET, the hearing was delayed after Mr Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Bill Stepien, dropped out of testifying at the last minute citing a family emergency — his wife had gone into labour.