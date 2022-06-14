Jan 6 hearings - live: Trump responds with 12-page diatribe, all but announcing 2024 run
Former president accused Democrats of using the hearing to distract the country from a series of domestic issues including inflation
‘The Big Lie was also the big-rip off’: Jan 6 committee hears Trump’s fraud claims
Donald Trump yesterday issued a 12-page statement to counter the evidence presented by the House select committee investigating the assault on the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.
Accusing Democrats of attempting to distract the country from a series of domestic issues including inflation and gas prices, he said:
“They are desperate to change the narrative of a failing nation, without even making mention of the havoc and death caused by the Radical Left just months earlier.”
The former president also repeated his previously debunked claim that the 2020 election was rigged in favour of Democrats as he trashed the investigation by the “unselect” committee as a “sham”.
The Committee reconvened for its second hearing on Monday, with a focus on how Mr Trump and his lieutenants spread the so-called “big lie” in the months leading up to the insurrection.
While scheduled to start at 10am ET, the hearing was delayed after Mr Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Bill Stepien, dropped out of testifying at the last minute citing a family emergency — his wife had gone into labour.
Jan 6 probe hears Trump raised $250m to fight non-existent voter fraud but gave most of it to his own PAC
Donald Trump’s presidential campaign raised $250 million from supporters by telling them the money would be used to fight voter fraud, but the campaign knew those claims of fraud were bogus and instead diverted the money to his own political organisation, the House committee investigating the January 6 attacked claimed on Monday.
Mr Trump’s campaign sent millions of fundraising emails to supporters encouraging them to donate to help fight voter fraud between election day and January 6, the committee said.
Trump raised $250m to fight non-existent voter fraud but gave most to his own PAC
Committee says Trump campaign knew claims of election fraud were false but used them to raise money anyway
David Axelrod says Biden’s age will be ‘major issue’ if he seeks re-election
David Axelrod, who once served as an adviser to former President Barack Obama, said Joe Biden‘s age will be a “major issue” for him if he seeks a second term in 2024.
“The presidency is a monstrously taxing job and the stark reality is the president would be closer to 90 than 80 at the end of a second term, and that would be a major issue,”Mr Axelrod told the New York Times.
Mr Axelrod was one of 50 Democrat officials interviewed by the Times over their “frustrations” about Mr Biden.
David Axelrod says Biden’s age will be ‘major issue’ if he seeks re-election
President will be 82 years old in 2024
Bill Barr shown laughing at Dinesh D’Souza documentary purporting to prove voter fraud
Former Attorney General William Barr laughed out loud during testimony played before the 6 January insurrection hearings on Monday at the mentioned of 2000 Mules, a debunked election conspiracy documentary embraced by his former boss Donald Trump.
“My opinion then and my opinion now is that the election was not stolen by fraud,” Mr Barr said. “And I haven’t seen anything since the election that changes my mind on that, including the 2000 Mules movie.”
Ex-Trump AG Bill Barr laughs at Dinesh D'Souza film claiming to show voter fraud
Former AG has consistently upheld legimitacy of 2020 election
Giuliani lashes out at Liz Cheney over Jan 6 hearing claims that he was drunk on election night
Rudy Giuliani lashed out at Liz Cheney after she said during the January 6 hearing that he was drunk on election night in 2020 as he pushed for Donald Trump to declare victory and demand that the counting of votes be stopped.
The former New York Mayor and Mr Trump’s personal lawyer blasted the committee as Ms Cheney was delivering her opening statement during Monday’s hearing.
Rudy Giuliani lashes out at Liz Cheney over Jan 6 hearing election night claims
Cheney says Trump 'rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani'
Trump knew he lost election but pushed fraud claims anyway, 6 Jan committee hears
Former president Donald Trump’s decision to lie about the nature of the 2020 election came after his top advisers told him there was no basis to claim he had won, witnesses told the House 6 January select committee.
The panel’s second hearing focused on what a committee aide described as “Trump’s Big Lie” – the collection of outrageous theories and accusations Mr Trump and his allies floated to justify his election night claim of victory.
Trump knew he lost election but he pushed 'nuts' fraud claims anyway
The revelations come on the second day of testimony from the 6 January committee investigating the attack on the Capitol
Kushner says he warned Trump against Giuliani’s wild election conspiracies
Jared Kushner became the latest member of Donald Trump’s inner circle to publicly break with him on the issue of 2020 election fraud in testimony played by the January 6 committee on Monday.
In video of his testimony, Mr Kushner was asked by an investigator for the panel whether he had ever shared his own personal beliefs about Rudy Giuliani, the president’s former attorney and champion of his falsehoods about the election, with Mr Trump himself.
After an extremely long pause an a sigh, Mr Kushner answered shortly, “I guess...yes.”
Jared Kushner says he warned Trump against Giuliani's wild election conspiracies
More evidence that virtually Trump's entire inner circle knew his fraud claims were nonsense
Jan 6 committee sees video of Trump setting up bogus fraud claims: ‘The Big Lie was a big rip-off’
The January 6 Committee showed a video of former President Donald Trump setting up his false claims of election fraud during its second hearing.
Zoe Lofgren, a Democratic committee member and California representative, said on Monday that “the plot to overthrow the election was complex and had many parts”.
She said that Mr Trump’s plan to overthrow the election “relied on a sustained effort to deceive millions of Americans with knowingly false claims of election fraud”.
Jan 6 committee sees video of Trump setting up bogus fraud claims
'Mr Trump was right about one thing – it did not end well'
‘Apparently inebriated’ Rudy Giuliani advised Trump to claim victory prematurely
Representative Liz Cheney said on the second round of hearings investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol than an “apparently inebriated” Rudy Giuliani advised former president Donald Trump to declare victory on election night in 2020, despite campaign advisers telling him not to do so.
The vice chairwoman of the committee made the revelations in her opening remarks on Monday, saying how Mr Trump’s campaign advisers told him to wait the counting of votes and not to declare victory on election night.
Cheney: 'Apparently inebriated' Giuliani advised Trump to claim victory prematurely
Comes on the second day of testimony for the January 6 select committee.
Fox News cuts off guest attacking network for not airing Jan 6 hearings
A Fox News segment was cut off after a progressive radio host from Wisconsin blasted the network for not airing the January 6 hearings.
Radio host Mike Crute criticized the network during an appearance on Sunday afternoon for not broadcasting Thursday night’s primetime hearing by the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021. Fox News instead stayed with its regular right-wing opinion-based nighttime lineup of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham.
Fox News cuts off guest attacking network for not airing Jan 6 hearings
'Fox Business Network my butt, Mike!'
Schiff notes the whole Trump team knew he lost the election
