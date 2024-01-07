Trump comments on Iowa school shooting: ‘We have to get over it’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While campaigning in Iowa on Friday — one day after the Perry, Iowa high school shooting occurred — Donald Trump offered his “deepest sympathies” to those affected just before telling the crowd “we have to get over it.”

Speaking at Sioux Center on 5 January, the former president said: “To the entire community, we love you, we pray for you, and we ask God to heal and comfort really the whole state and the pain that you have. This is something that’s very unique to your state.”

“That’s just horrible, so surprising to see it here, but we have to get over it,” Mr Trump said. “We have to move forward.”

But immediately following the dismissive comments, the 2024 frontrunner emphasised, “To the relatives and to all of the people that are so devastated right now to a point they can’t breathe, they can’t live, we are with you all the way. We’re with you and we love you and cherish you.”

Mr Trump’s remarks happened just a day after a 17-year-old opened fire at Perry High School as students were returning from holiday break. The shooting resulted in the death of one sixth grader and injured five other victims. The gunman took his own life.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement following the incident, calling it a “senseless tragedy” which has “shaken our entire state to the core.” She added, “Our hearts are heavy today and our prayers are with the Perry community.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also described the shooting as “senseless.” She said, “We’re just a couple of days into the new year and we’re talking about another shooting, and that is heart-wrenching and that is heartbreaking.”

During his campaign rally, Mr Trump also touched upon January 6. A day before the third anniversary of the Capitol attack, he falsely claimed that Antifa and the FBI were “leading the charge” in the riot.