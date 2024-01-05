Iowa shooting live updates: Suspect who left one student dead identified in Perry high school attack
The Dallas County sherrif said there were ‘multiple’ gunshot victims found at the school
Police have named the gunman who attacked Perry High School in Iowa as Dylan Butler, 17.
Butler was found dead by responding officers. One student, a sixth-grader, was killed in the attack. Four students and a school administrator were also injured and transported to hospitals for treatment.
Police located a pump-action shotgun, a pistol, and an improvised explosive device, which was disarmed, at the scene.
A call requesting police assistance at Perry High School — about 30 miles from Des Moines — was made early on Thursday morning.
Police arrived approximately seven minutes after the initial call and made entry into the school, where they found students and teachers either hiding or fleeing, as well as the body of Butler, who died by suicide.
President of gun control advocacy group laments that school shootings have already marred 2024
Kris Brown, the president of Brady, a group fighting to curb gun violence, released a statement today after news broke that a shooting had been reported at a high school in Perry, Iowa.
“New year, same horror. These students were returning to campus after their holiday break only to be met with gun violence that has uniquely plagued their generation. No child should have to hide in their classrooms fearing for their lives. No teacher should have to stand guard over their students potentially shielding them from bullets. No parent should have to fear that any day they send their child to school could be their last.“
“2024 should not start this way for the students of Perry High School or any student in our nation. Our hearts are with all the affected students, teachers, school staff, parents, and community members. This year – as with every year – we are resolved to end this deadly epidemic and free America from gun violence.”
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says gun control a ‘local and state’ issue after Iowa school shooting
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that gun control was a “local and state” issue, and contended that suggestions for curbing gun violence would infringe the rights of US gun owners.
“I don’t support infringing the rights of law-abiding citizens with respect to the ability to exercise their constitutional rights,” he told the Des Moines Register on Thursday.
“I know these things can be used to try to target things and a lot of the things that are proposed would not have even prevented any of these things,” he added. “Federal government is probably not going to be leading that effort. I think it is more of a local and state issue.”
Shooter acted alone
Dylan Butler, the 17-year-old who attacked Perry High School on Thursday morning, reportedly acted alone, according to assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Mitch Mortvedt.
Police reportedly searched the school immediately after discovering Butler’s body inside the school. He died by suicide. They found no evidence of a second shooter.
One sixth grader from Perry Middle School was killed in the attack. Four other students, as well as an administrator, were injured in the shooting.
Police are still working to determine a motive.
Nikki Haley reacts to Iowa school shooting
GOP presidential primary candidate and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley reacted to a school shooting that took place in Iowa today.
White House Press Secretary says Joe Biden is ‘tracking’ the Iowa school shooting
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Joe Biden was “tracking” the school shooting that occurred in Iowa on Thursday morning.
“The President is tracking the tragic school shooting at Perry Middle and High School in in Iowa. Our hearts break for the families of the victims in yet another act of senseless gun violence,” she said.
Ms Jean-Pierre said that the White House had been in contact with Iowa’s governor and had offered any assistance it could provide with the investigation into the attack. She went on to lament that a school shooting had already occurred so early in 2024.
“It’s only the fourth day in the year in the new year and we are already faced with yet another horrific school shooting. And the question that we ask is when will enough be enough the questions that families ask and the victims of families ask is when will it be enough when will enough be enough?” she said. “Our students and teachers deserve to know that their schools are safe spaces and to focus on learning not duck and cover drills.”
She said Mr Biden had taken “historic action” to curb gun violence, but noted that “more must be done” to ensure the safety of students and the public at large.
“Congress must act to enact universal background checks, ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines require safe storage of firearms and the gun industry’s immunity from liability and pass a national Red Flag Law,” she said. “We cannot allow these tragedies to continue. We have to do something with that.”
Iowa governor issues statement following shooting
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a statement after 17-year-old Dylan Butler was identified as the gunman who attacked Perry High School and killed a sixth grade student. Four other students and a school administrator were also injured in the attack.
“Our hearts are heavy today and our prayers are with the Perry community,” Ms Reynolds said at an afternoon news conference. “This senseless tragedy has shaken our entire state to the core.”
Sheriff says few students at school when the shooting occurred
Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said that there were only a few students at Perry High School when gunfire broke out on Thursday.
“School didn’t start yet luckily, so there were very few students and faculty in the building, which I think contributed to a good outcome in that sense,” he said during a press briefing.
The shooter reportedly died by suicide, according to police. One of the victims who was shot was reportedly a school administrator. One sixth grade victim died and four other students, as well as a school administrator, were injured in the attack.
WATCH: Iowa officials provide update, identify shooter Dylan Butler
Iowa school shooting leaves one student dead and five more injured
A 17-year-old student opened fire at Perry High School in Iowa on Thursday morning, leaving one student dead and five others injured.
Just as students were preparing to return for their second semester the suspected shooter opened fire in the school around 7.37am local time.
Within minutes law enforcement was notified of an active shooter situation in the high school, which is located approximately 30 miles from Des Moines. Upon arrival, police officers identified several gunshot victims and searched for the suspected shooter.
