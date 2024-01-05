✕ Close Active shooter reported at Iowa high school

Police have named the gunman who attacked Perry High School in Iowa as Dylan Butler, 17.

Butler was found dead by responding officers. One student, a sixth-grader, was killed in the attack. Four students and a school administrator were also injured and transported to hospitals for treatment.

Police located a pump-action shotgun, a pistol, and an improvised explosive device, which was disarmed, at the scene.

A call requesting police assistance at Perry High School — about 30 miles from Des Moines — was made early on Thursday morning.

Police arrived approximately seven minutes after the initial call and made entry into the school, where they found students and teachers either hiding or fleeing, as well as the body of Butler, who died by suicide.