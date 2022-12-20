Trump news - live: Criminal referrals against Trump announced by Jan 6 panel, ethics charges for GOP lawmakers
Jan 6 committee showcases Trump’s inaction and danger Mike Pence was placed in with damning testimony from Hope Hicks and other administration officials in final live public hearing
January 6 panel chair says Trump ‘broke the faith’ of US elections in final session
The House January 6 select committee has officially voted to refer former president Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for prosecution on charges stemming from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code, bringing an end to a 18-month investigation into his role in the Capitol riot.
Monday’s meeting marks the culmination of a year of exhaustive investigations and witness interviews by the House select committee as they investigated what happened that day and how it was fuelled by the former president’s ongoing lies about the 2020 presidential election.
By unanimous consent, the committee voted to transmit the panel’s findings to Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who in addition to supervising the probe into Mr Trump’s possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, is overseeing ongoing investigations into the ex-president’s attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.
Ethics charges were also recommended for four Republican lawmakers for failing to comply with subpoenas issued by the committee. The panel also voted to adopt their final report, outlining its justification for recommending charges, which will be released on Wednesday.
Trump referral: What laws the January 6 panel says were broken
A look at the statutes the committee cited in its referral:
Obstruction of an official proceeding:
In this case, it refers to an official proceeding refers to the 6 January 2021 joint session of Congress at which electoral votes were to be counted and Democrat Joe Biden was to be certified as the lawful winner.
The committee said it amassed substantial evidence that Mr Trump sought to obstruct that process, including by summoning supporters to Washington on the day Congress was meeting and through a relentless but ultimately unsuccessful pressure campaign aimed at getting vice president Mike Pence to prevent the votes from being certified.
Conspiracy to defraud the country:
This is a general statute that makes it a crime to work with someone else to carry out fraud against the US.
The committee says Mr Trump did exactly that by trying to obstruct the certification of the election despite being told by aides that there was no fraud that could have affected the outcome, by angrily beseeching Pence to delay that certification even though he was told there was no legal basis for him to do so, and by working with others, both inside of government and out, on a “multi-part plan” to stay in power.
Conspiracy to make a false statement:
This statute touches on conduct that the Justice Department is already known to be investigating — an alleged scheme by Mr Trump allies to submit “fake electors” in battleground states won by Mr Biden as a way to obstruct the certification of the results and invalidate Biden’s victory.
Inciting or aiding an insurrection:
The inclusion of this statute represents an attempt by the committee to hold Mr Trump accountable for the riot itself — not only for his actions but for his inaction, too.
Under the statute, Mr Trump need not have coordinated with supporters to carry out a rebellion. Instead, one could violate the statute simply by aiding an insurrection or giving comfort to those actually participating in it.
Trump violated several criminal statutes says Jan 6 panel in referrals to DoJ
Lawmakers on the panel voted unanimously to send four criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, all naming Mr Trump and claiming that there is enough evidence to convict him of violating several criminal statues. The most serious of the four charges was the final one: Aiding or providing comfort to an insurrection aimed at toppling the United States government.
Here are the details:
Jan 6 panel says Donald Trump violated several criminal statutes in referrals to DoJ
DoJ is pursuing its own investigation but may use evidence gathered by lawmakers to prosecute Trump and his allies
Does the committee’s referral carry legal weight?
The House January 6 committee yesterday urged the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump for four different crimes – actions that touch not only the former president’s efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election but also his behaviour during last year’s insurrection at the US Capitol.
The committee’s referrals to the Justice Department carry no legal weight since federal prosecutors are already conducting their own investigation and are the sole deciders of whether to pursue charges against Mr Trump.
That investigation is being led by newly named special counsel Jack Smith, who has already signed off on a flurry of subpoenas but has made no public statements about what direction his criminal probe will take.
Nonetheless, the committee said during its final public meeting that it regarded its report as providing a “roadmap to justice” – and indeed, focus now shifts to the Justice Department and whether it will concur that the evidence is sufficient for prosecution.
Mr Trump said in a statement: “These folks don’t get it that when they come after me, people who love freedom rally around me. It strengthens me. What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger.”
Cheney delivers blistering speech against Trump
“No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again. He is unfit for any office.”
Ouch.
Liz Cheney delivers blistering speech against Trump during final Jan 6 meeting
‘No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again’
Trump’s legal team interfering with witness testimony Jan 6 reports says
The January 6 committee on Monday confirmed that it had been in contact with both the Justice Department as well as prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, regarding efforts by allies of Donald Trump to interfere with witnesses tied to its investigation.
The revelation came in one part of the committee’s final report, released by the lawmakers at the conclusion of Monday’s meeting.
John Bowden has the details.
Jan 6 committee report warns that Trump’s legal team is interfering with witnesses
Members have previously warned of such actions publicly
Schumer reveals why he thinks Pelosi could ‘handle’ Trump
Chuck Schumer has revealed what he believes is Nancy Pelosi’s secret to being able to “handle” Donald Trump – that she has five children and “he ultimately was a child”.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Chuck Schumer reveals why he thinks Nancy Pelosi could ‘handle’ Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Donald Trump repeatedly sparred during his time in the White House
Explainer: What exactly happened on January 6?
Joe Sommerlad explains what transpired at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 that led to the 16-month investigation into Donald Trump.
What exactly happened on January 6, 2021?
Botched assault on cradle of American democracy by misguided Donald Trump supporters remembered as deeply shameful climax to his chaotic and divisive reign
How might Trump deal with the news of criminal referrals?
He’ll be soothed with positive news stories about himself according to reports.
Trump aide rides on golf cart with ex-president to show him positive news stories
Former OANN host takes on new role as cheerleader for president-in-exile
Kari Lake calls herself ‘proud election-denying deplorable’
The Trump playbook is still being used.
Unsuccessful Republican gubnernatorial candidate Kari Lake gave a ranting speech this weekend in which she labelled herself a “proud election-denying deplorable” before urging young supporters to procreate and calling Anthony Fauci an “evil elf.”
Sheila Flynn reports.
Kari Lake calls herself ‘proud election-denying deplorable’ in ranting speech
Lake, who was defeated in last month’s election by Democrat Katie Hobbs, spoke at a Turning Point USA event
Earlier: Trump promotes ‘peaceful’ Jan 6 tweets on Truth Social
Donald Trump has “truthed” a compilation of two tweets he sent urging “peace” among his supporters during their 2021 attack on the Capitol, likely driven by his fears of a criminal referral by the January 6 committee.
It doesn’t seem to have helped.
Trump promotes ‘peaceful’ Jan 6 tweets ahead of final hearing
Former president attempts to dodge responsibility for inaction during riot
