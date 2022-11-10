✕ Close ‘Get ready’: Trump says he will ‘very probably’ run again for president in 2024

A furious Donald Trump spent the morning after the midterm elections lashing out at those he believes gave him bad advice as several of the candidates he endorsed in pivotal races came up short.

Mr Trump is reportedly blaming his wife Melania Trump for advising him to back Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania senate race.

Dr Oz has called Democrat John Fetterman to concede the race.

“Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz, including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him,” Maggie Haberman of The New York Times tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Ms Haberman added that there are people urging Mr Trump to reschedule his expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement that’s currently expected to occur next week.

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been dubbed the new leader of the GOP after his resounding reelection.

“It would appear this morning this is Ron DeSantis’s party and not Donald Trump’s,” Willie Geist said on MSNBC.

