Trump news - live: Trump insists DeSantis is less popular as he ‘blames Melania’ for midterm flop
Former president urged to delay 2024 announcement as Republicans perform worse than expected in midterms
‘Get ready’: Trump says he will ‘very probably’ run again for president in 2024
A furious Donald Trump spent the morning after the midterm elections lashing out at those he believes gave him bad advice as several of the candidates he endorsed in pivotal races came up short.
Mr Trump is reportedly blaming his wife Melania Trump for advising him to back Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania senate race.
Dr Oz has called Democrat John Fetterman to concede the race.
“Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz, including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him,” Maggie Haberman of The New York Times tweeted on Wednesday morning.
Ms Haberman added that there are people urging Mr Trump to reschedule his expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement that’s currently expected to occur next week.
Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been dubbed the new leader of the GOP after his resounding reelection.
“It would appear this morning this is Ron DeSantis’s party and not Donald Trump’s,” Willie Geist said on MSNBC.
Trump’s 2018 post-midterms press conference resurfaces
VOICES: ‘Former president deserves blame for hand-picking outright clunkers'
Plenty of Republicans are accountable for what’s happened to their party, but one Republican, in particular, deserves most of the blame: former President Donald J Trump.
Trump set Republicans up for failure the moment he and then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rammed through Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation right before the 2020 presidential election. That teed up the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade with its decision in Dobbs v Jackson. Had that not happened, Democrats would have been looking at a catastrophic midterm on the scale of their historic rout in 2010. Instead, the decision galvanized their base in a way almost no issue ever could.
But the former president also deserves the blame for hand-picking outright clunkers in races his party could — even should — have won. While he can celebrate Ted Budd’s Senate victory in North Carolina, state Democrats’ malfeasance and the national party’s failure to invest in the Tar Heel state is as much to blame for the seat staying Wolf Pack red. The ex-president endorsed Ohio senator-elect JD Vance, but most of the credit for that victory must go to McConnell for pouring an obscene amount of cash into the state.
Meanwhile, Trump’s preferred candidates in North Carolina’s 1st and 13th districts are toast. Mehmet Oz, whom he infamously endorsed in Pennsylvania’s Senate primary, lost to Fetterman, and Tim Michels failed to beat incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers in Wisconsin. This is Trump’s failure.
The Democrats’ apocalypse was canceled — largely thanks to Donald Trump
What the hell just happened?
‘Donald Trump was defeated once again’: Former Pence advisor celebrates Trump’s midterm-rebuke
Former advisor to Donald Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence celebrated the Republicans’ lacklustre performance in the midterms.
“A lot of people were critical of President Biden’s focus on democracy being on the ballot, but it needed to be said and people turned out to vote given what was at stake,” Olivia Troye tweeted on Wednesday. “Overall-Donald Trump was defeated once again. Americans are paying attention. It’s not easy, but there is hope!”
VOICES: Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why
Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are too close to call on Wednesday morning, with final results not expected for weeks. But there is a loser declared for the midterms by Republicans and Democrats alike: Donald Trump.
“Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans’ midterms performance: ‘Biggest loser tonight,’”blared the Fox News headline on Wednesday.
CNN’s Jim Acosta reported via Twitter, after speaking with a Trump adviser, that “Trump is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after last night’s disappointing midterm results for the GOP. The adviser went on to slam the former president’s hand-picked contenders: “They were all bad candidates.”
Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here's why
From large numbers of independent voters to suburban women to younger voters turning up in better-than-expected numbers, the Democrats had some unexpected advantages. And even where Republicans are winning, it may be more due to redistricting than the popularity of their own candidates
‘Furious’ and ‘livid’ Trump blames Melania for telling him to back Dr Oz
A furious Donald Trump spent the morning after the midterm elections lashing out at those he believes gave him bad advice as several of the candidates he endorsed in pivotal races came up short.
Mr Trump is reportedly blaming his wife Melania Trump for advising him to back Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania senate race.
Dr Oz has called Democrat John Fetterman to concede the race.
“Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz, including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him,” Maggie Haberman of The New York Times tweeted on Wednesday morning.
Ms Haberman added that there are people urging Mr Trump to reschedule his expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement that’s currently expected to occur next week.
'Furious' and 'livid' Trump blames Melania for telling him to back Dr Oz
Former president urged to delay 2024 announcement as Republicans perform worse than expected in midterms
Which endorsements helped and which hindered in the midterms?
Leading up to the midterm elections, Republican candidates fought for an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. However, rather than being a golden ticket, it seems that Mr Trump’s endorsement is more of a coin flip; according to polling data from midterm contests that have been called, the former president’s preferred candidates were only successful in about half the House and governor races, though so far have been doing well in Senate races.
His longtime critic, outgoing Congresswoman Liz Cheney, did better with her endorsements, though she made significantly fewer than the former president.
Graig Graziosi looks at which endorsements paid off and which did not.
Trump endorsed candidates fare well in Senate but poor everywhere else
Some of the former president’s endorsed candidates did well in the Senate, but fared worse in House and gubernatorial races
Trump’s influence damaged as half of ex-president’s chosen congressional candidates go down
A number of Donald Trump’s allies were among the early winners Tuesday evening as Republicans saw impressive showings in Florida, but it was clear as the evening progressed that the GOP was not going to see the red “tsunami” it was hoping would materialise.
About half of Mr Trump’s chosen candidates for Congress suffered losses, denting the former president’s influence as he is widdely expected to formally launch another presidential bid. A final analysis of the night put the number at roughly 80 of Mr Trump’s 174 congressional endorsements making it to Capitol Hill, a number that includes incumbents.
He saw slightly better luck when that number is expanded to include local and state-level races, but even there the president saw lower success rates than he saw in the last election cycle.
The ex-president’s new home state in particular emerged as a bastion of Republican strength as Senator Marco Rubio easily defeated his well-funded challenger, Val Demings, and Governor Ron DeSantis defeated the state’s former governor, Charlie Crist.
Trump's influence takes a hit as half of his congressional picks go down
Trump loses comes as ex-president readies presidential announcement
Voices:Trump was actually the biggest winner in the midterm elections
When the Republican party inevitably retakes the House and McCarthy scraps the January 6 committee, Trump will be bullying and trampling over DeSantis — maybe all the way to the Oval Office writes Andrew Buncombe.
Trump was actually the biggest winner in the midterm elections
When the Republican party inevitably retakes the House and McCarthy scraps the January 6 committe, Trump will be bullying and trampling over DeSantis — maybe all the way to Oval Office
Trump claims he’s more popular than DeSantis
Former president Donald Trump, who appears to have been cast aside by right-wing media amid excited coverage of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, took to Truth Social to let everyone know that he got more votes in Florida in 2020 than his rival did in 2022.
“Now that the Election in Florida is over, and everything went quite well, shouldn’t it be said that in 2020, I got 1.1 Million more votes in Florida than Ron D got this year, 5.7 Million to 4.6 Million? Just asking?” he posted.
Presidential election years always attract more voters than midterm elections.
VIDEO: Craziest moments from US midterm election night
