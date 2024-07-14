Support truly

A freshman Republican has accused PresidentJoe Biden of ordering the shooting at a rally in Pennsylvaniathat left Donald Trump injured.

The former president was rushed from the stage soon after he began to speak on Saturday, with blood running down his face, by his Secret Service detail who bundled him into a waiting motorcade. Trump’s campaign said that is he “fine” and being “checked out a local medical facility.”

Secret Service agents killed the suspected shooter, who was outside the rally when the shots were fired, according to law enforcement officials.

Secret Service says one spectator was killed and two critically injured after attacker fired “multiple shots”. The shooting is being considered an assassination attempt.

Less than an hour after the shooting, Georgia GOP Representative Mike Collins posted a screenshot of a quote from Joe Biden, which read, “we’re done talking about the debate, it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye.”

The president made the remarks last Monday during a speech to Democratic donors, Politico reported.

“Joe Biden sent the orders,” Collins posted, above the quote.

Collins, who is known to make inflammatory remarks on social media, also called on Biden to be prosecuted for the shooting.

“The Republican District Attorney in Butler County, PA, should immediately file charges against Joseph R. Biden for inciting an assassination,” he said. Other Republicans seemed to fault Democrats for the shooting.

“Today is not just some isolated incident,” Ohio Senator JD Vance, a potential Trump running mate, posted on X. “The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination.”

Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, another Trump ally, retweeted Vance’s remarks.

In a statement on Saturday night, President Joe Biden said every American must condemn political violence after the shooting.

Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania by Secret Service agents after he is injured in a shooting on Saturday ( AP )

Speaking from a convention center at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Biden said he has been “thoroughly briefed by all the agencies in the federal government” on the situation and that he’s attempted to get ahold of Trump but had been unsuccessful, because he was “with his doctors.”

Biden said he plans on speaking with Trump’s doctors as well, and said there was “no place in America for this kind of violence.”

“It’s sick,” he said. “It’s sick.”

Biden said the incident at the rally demonstrates one of the reasons why “we have to united this country” and said Americans “cannot allow for this to be happening.”

“We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this,” he said.