Donald Trump defeats Nikki Haley in South Carolina Republican primary

Former president Donald Trump is projected to defeat Nikki Haley in the South Carolina GOP primary, the Associated Press reports.

Mr Trump secured an expected victory over Ms Haley in her home state, where she served as governor from 2011 to 2017. Just thirty minutes after polling closed, CNN reports Mr Trump won more than 60 per cent of the vote.

The former UN ambassador has vowed to continue fighting Mr Trump despite her many primary losses. Ms Haley stayed resolute going into Saturday’s race, even after losing to the “none of these candidates” box listed on Nevada ballot papers earlier this month.

Earlier this week, Ms Haley spoke at Clemson University about her plans to remain in the presidential race.

“South Carolina will vote on Saturday,” she told audience members. “But on Sunday, I’ll still be running for president. I’m not going anywhere. I’m campaigning every day until the last person votes.”

Meanwhile, Mr Trump and his allies are celebrating.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said at Mr Trump’s victory party, “I would like you all to remember this moment that you were here”.

“This is a great moment in American history,” he continued. “We will probably never see another one like it. Every time a rocket launches. You know, it goes up slow and it is climbing and climbing and then boom, that next stage comes off and it goes well we just did that we just hit maximum velocity. Will we go on all the way.”

On the immediate horizon is Super Tuesday, the day when the greatest number of states hold presidential primaries. This year, it will take place on 5 March. This year, 15 states and one territory will hold their primaries on Super Tuesday.

Mr Trump’s series of victories continues to solidify his prospects as the 2024 Republican Presidential candidate. The party will formally choose their candidate at the Republican National Convention, to be held in July.

This is a developing story...