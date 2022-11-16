Jump to content

Fox News and CNN cut off ‘low energy’ Trump mid-speech as he announces 2024 bid

‘This is one of the most low-energy, uninspiring speeches I’ve ever heard from Trump’ says former Trump press aide

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 16 November 2022 03:19
Donald Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign

Fox News and CNN both cut off “low energy” Donald Trump midway through his speech to announce his 2024 White House run.

Meanwhile, MSNBC did not even carry the speech from Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, leaving right-wing Fox News as the only major cable news network to stick with it before they too went back to the studio.

Daniel Dale, the CNN Trump fact-checker, took to Twitter during the speech and said: “Trump has not gotten more accurate.”

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Mr Trump said during the Tuesday night speech.

George Conway, a conservative lawyer and the husband of Mr Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway took to Twitter to mock the ex-president.

“He was so low-energy, it makes me wonder whether MAGA really means Make America Groggy Again,” he tweeted.

He was so low-energy, it makes me wonder whether MAGA really means Make America Groggy Again

— George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) November 16, 2022

Meghan McCain also branded the speech “LOW ENERGY” and asked, “Why is this so boring...?”

Former Trump White House press aide Sarah Matthews also slammed the speech on Twitter.

“This is one of the most low-energy, uninspiring speeches I’ve ever heard from Trump. Even the crowd seems bored. Not exactly what you want when announcing a presidential run,” she tweeted.

Dan Pfeifer, a former senior adviser to Barack Obama, tweeted: “This speech is Trump’s message delivered with Jeb Bush’s energy and Ted Cruz’s charisma.”

Earlier, a spokesperson for the former president falsely claimed that news networks that did not air his speech live would be violating the Constitution’s First Amendment.

Liz Harrington appeared on Steve Bannon’s War Room from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday and attacked the media.

“They don’t want the American people to hear directly from the biggest leader of the greatest political movement in our history,” Ms Harrington said.

“So, I do suspect they’ll try to censor and cut away. However, the people are anxious to hear from him. So, they will go right around the major networks in they do indeed cut away.”

She then claimed that not carrying the speech was a violation of the constitutional right to free speech.

“That’s what you have to do now,” she added. “We do not have the First Amendment. It’s under attack.”

Meanwhile, during the speech, Joe Biden’s Twitter account also went after Mr Trump, stating “Donald Trump failed America.”

