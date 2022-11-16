Trump announcement– live: Trump launches 2024 campaign as Ivanka and Don Jr skip Mar-a-Lago speech
‘America’s comeback starts now,’ declared twice-impeached former president mired in legal troubles
Donald Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign
Donald Trump confirmed his 2024 run for the White House in a highly anticipated but unsurprising speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. The twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, stoking the anger that led to the Capitol riot, declared: “America’s comeback starts now.”
Among those in attendance were former first lady Melania Trump, Rep Madison Cawthorn, adviser Roger Stone, MyPillow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, and Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
The announcement comes despite a growing movement within Republican circles to move on from Mr Trump following the disastrous midterm election results in which a supposed red wave did not materialise. Traditional conservatives and Maga-adherents are blaming each other for the lacklustre performance.
Even though the former president faces multiple investigations into his business empire, actions on January 6, and hoarding of government documents, he appears determined to secure another term in office.
Mr Trump will likely face an uphill struggle to win over moderate Republicans and independents going forward as other GOP presidential hopefuls step forward. Former Vice President Mike Pence told ABC: “We’ll have better choices in the future.”
Former president Donald Trump announced his third run for the White House in as many election cycles on Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.
The former president has told extensive and numerous lies throughout both his existence as a fixture in the New York City tabloids, a presidential contender and then as an occupier of the White House. He continued that tradition on Tuesday evening even as he had a more pallid and restrained delivery than his usual mode of communications at raucuous rallies.
Here are five major lies that he peddled during his presidential announcement:
Trump admits Republicans underperformed in midterm elections
Former president Donald Trump admitted that Republicans underperformed during last week’s midterm elections when they failed to win many key races or take back the Senate majority.
Eric Garcia reports.
Trump has to overcome the long arc of history if he is to win re-election
The former president has never been short of confidence but he faces major challenges if he is going to return to the White House, writes Andrew Buncombe
Ivanka Trump says she ‘does not plan to be involved in politics’ as she skips father’s 2024 announcement
After former president Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 elections, his daughter Ivanka said she planned to support her father “outside the political arena”.
Ms Trump, who skipped her father’s announcement, said in a statement to Fox News: “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”
“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments.”
Read the full story by Sravasti Dasgupta here:
All the investigations Donald Trump is facing as he announces another White House run
Donald Trump is under several congressional, civil and criminal investigations, which range from his business interests and allegations of tax fraud to his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election and fuel violence at the US Capitol.
The former president, his family business, real estate interests and political allies are under scrutiny from federal investigators, state attorneys and members of Congress.
Here is a partial list of the key probes involving Mr Trump and where they currently stand:
ACLU vows to 'fight back' Donald Trump 'at every turn'
After Donald Trump announced his run for 2024 presidential elections, American Civil Liberties Union [ACLU] said they will “continue to fight back”.
ACLU tweeted: “When Donald Trump was president, we filed 424 legal actions against his administration in four years. If Trump thinks a second term would let him continue the unconstitutional and un-American policies of his first term, we’ll be ready to fight back at every turn. Count on it.”
Trump 2024: ‘America’s comeback starts now’
Just over two years since he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, the twice-impeached ex-president who fomented a riot to keep himself in power has declared himself a candidate for the presidency once more.
“America’s comeback starts right now,” Mr Trump said on Tuesday evening from Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach, Florida mansion that was searched by FBI agents in August.
“In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” said Mr Trump, who is currently a subject in no fewer than three separate criminal investigations into his conduct.
Andrew Feinberg reports on this evening announcement.
Which of Donald Trump’s family members attended his campaign launch?
Donald Trump stood up once again before his friends, fans and followers to announce a second presidential run at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.
But only some of the former president’s family members appared to be there with him – including some members who have disputed his election conspiracy theories.
Io Dodds reports.
Ivanka Trump no longer plans ‘to be involved in politics'
Ivanka Trump, who did not attend tonight’s campaign launch, has released a statement saying she no longer wishes to be involved in politics and will support her father outside the political arena.
Trump bizarrely says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war
Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years.
Abe Asher reports on the curious statement.
