Trump plans to keep Starlink at the White House operational despite rift with Musk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump said he would maintain the White House’s operational ties to Starlink, the high-speed internet service owned by Musk’s company SpaceX, despite their recent falling out.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, the president was asked if he would split from the physical impact of Musk – such as getting rid the Tesla Model S that he purchased from Musk in March or Starlink technologies.

“I may move the Tesla around a little bit, but I don’t think we’ll be doing that with Starlink. It’s a good service,” Trump told reporters on Monday.

The president’s comment arrives after he threatened to pull government contracts with Musk’s companies, which are not only lucrative for the tech mogul but some are essential for the government – such as Starlink.

Starlink provides quick internet access without the need for fiber cables or cellular towers by using low Earth orbiting satellites. When deployed, the satellites send signals to systems on the ground, providing internet access.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump said he would not get rid of Starlink technologies in the White House, despite his feud with Musk ( Getty )

A database of government contracts indicates the U.S. engaged in $4.1 million in contracts for Starlink in 2022, $1.9 million in 2023, less than $500,000 in 2024, and $22,000 as of June 2025.

At least six federal agencies have active contracts with SpaceX for Starlink technologies. That includes the the Department of Defense, which has come to rely heavily on Starlink’s services, according to NPR.

When Musk began working as a senior adviser and head of the Department of Government Efficiency for the Trump administration, he reportedly deployed, or suggested deploying, Starlink technologies at the White House and other agencies.

The General Services Administration considered using Starlink for internet access at the request of Musk’s staff, NBC News reported. The Federal Aviaition Administraiton has begun testing Starlink technologies at several “non safety” sites after Musk criticized the FAA’s potential contract with Verizon, according to CNN.

open image in gallery SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company, owns Starlink which has provided critical internet access to rural areas ( AFP via Getty Images )

Tim Farrar, the president of the consulting company Telecom, Media and Finance Associates, Inc., told NPR that it would be tough for the government to move away from Starlink because other telecom companies are finding it “very difficult” to catch up to it’s abilities.

Starlink has been instrumental in allowing people in rural areas to obtain internet access and helpful for militaries engaged in battle – the most prominent example being the Ukrainian army’s use of Starlink to help fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion.