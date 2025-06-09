Elon Musk’s father says Tesla boss called Donald Trump ‘evil’ and a ‘crook’

Elon Musk’s father has claimed his son branded Donald Trump “evil” and a “crook”.

Errol Musk recalled a conversation he claimed he had with his two sons, Elon and Kimbal, prior to the 2016 presidential election, when he appeared on TalkTV on Friday (6 June).

In the conversation, Mr Musk Snr claimed he had voiced support for Mr Trump at a family gathering, with his two sons firmly disagreeing, saying: “No, he's a con man, he's a thief, he's a crook.”

When questioned by host Kevin O’Sullivan on why the SpaceX founder changed his mind about Mr Trump, Mr Musk Snr said it was down to the Biden presidency and its impact on his businesses.