A nude statue of Donald Trump erected next to a Las Vegas highway didn’t stay up for long.

The 43-foot-tall installation resembling the former president in a birthday suit had towered over Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas since September 28. But now, it has disappeared, according to the New York Post.

The eye-catching work, dubbed “Crooked and Obscene,” was part of a tour that was going to travel the country, according to The Wrap. The dates and stops on the tour had not yet been announced.

It’s not immediately clear whether it was taken down to go on tour or for other reasons.

The Independent has reached to Las Vegas Metro police for more information.

A 43-foot-tall naked statue resembling former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is displayed in a fenced-in lot near Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas. The statue mysterioulsy vanished days after it was erected ( AFP via Getty Images )

The statue depicted a frowning Trump with outstretched arms attached to strings, allowing them to be moved around like a puppet. It is made of foam-covered metal rebar and weighs about 6,000 pounds, according to The Wrap.

The piece is a “bold statement on transparency, vulnerability, and the public personas of political figures,” the creators, who have not been identified, told the outlet.

This isn’t the first time that Americans have been graced with nude statues of the Republican presidential nominee. In 2016, five unclothed Trump statues popped up in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Cleveland and Seattle.

The project was called “The Emperor Has No Balls” and created by Indecline, a group that describes itself as an “activist art collective.”

The latest work cropped up just a month ahead of the hotly contested election. It also appeared days ahead of the first, and likely only, vice presidential debate in which Tim Walz and JD Vance will go head-to-head.