Biden press conference - live: President rips GOP obstruction as Trump loses SCOTUS bid to hide Jan 6 secrets
Follow the latest updates
President Joe Biden has given his first press conference of 2022 in which he promoted his administration’s achievements over its first year.
The almost two-hour presidential question-and-answer session came as Mr Biden’s approval rating is sitting at just 40 per cent on the eve of the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.
A new poll from Morning Consult/Politico showed that 56 per cent of respondents disapproved of his job performance so far, while 68 per cent also felt the US was moving in the wrong direction.
Defending his stalled agenda, Mr Biden said he did not feel he had over-promised and is confident that big chunks of his “Build Back Better” package could still pass Congress.
Mr Biden took a dig at the GOP, asking “what are Republicans for” as they continue to obstruct progress on his agenda and are beholden to Donald Trump.
On Russia, Mr Biden said he did not think Vladimir Putin wants a full-blown war but he thought that he may move in on Ukraine and would be made to pay a price for any move.
Shortly after the press conference wrapped up, the announcement came from the Supreme Court that in an 8-1 decision, the justices turned down former President Trump’s request to block the release of files relating to the January 6 Capitol riot from the National Archives.
Biden shrugs off question on ‘mental fitness’
President Joe Biden shrugged off a right-wing television reporter’s question about a recent poll showing that many Americans are questioning whether he is mentally sharp enough to be president.
Speaking at his second White House press conference since taking office on Wednesday, Mr Biden was asked by Newsmax White House reporter James Rosen about a recent poll conducted by Politico which found 48 per cent of respondents disagreeing with the statement: “Joe Biden is mentally fit”.
In response, Mr Biden quipped that he would let the press corps “make the judgement of whether they’re correct”.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
Joe Biden shrugs off question on ‘mental fitness’ from conservative reporter
President Joe Biden shrugged off a right-wing television reporter’s question about a recent poll showing that many Americans are questioning whether he is mentally sharp enough to be president.
Supreme Court allows release of Trump White House Capitol riot docs
Donald Trump can’t block the release of White House documents about the 6 January riot at the US Capitol, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.
The House committee investigating the insurrection has been battling the former president for access to the records, which include diaries and visitor logs.
Mr Trump had argued the materials, now stored in the National Archives, should be kept confidential under executive privilege.
Josh Marcus reports.
Supreme Court allows release of Trump White House docs to January 6 committee
The former president argued the documents were protected under executive privilege
Voices: We learned a lot about Biden’s relationships with Putin and McConnell
Holly Baxter gives her take on what was revealed in today’s presidential press conference.
Biden’s first press conference of 2022 was quietly devastating
This amount of psychologizing is rare and telling
Jan 6 committee subpoenas far-right ‘groypers’
The House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 has issued subpoenas for Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey, nationalist organisers who amplified baseless election conspiracy theories at several rallies in Washington DC.
Mr Fuentes, a self-described “white majoritarian” who supported the insurrection and was removed from several social media platforms for hate speech, is a prominent streamer and leader in the “groyper” movement of young reactionary far-right nationalists.
Mr Casey is a leader with the white nationalist American Identity Movement.
Alex Woodward reports,
Jan 6 committee subpoenas far-right ‘groypers’ Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey
The House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 has issued subpoenas for Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey, nationalist organisers who amplified baseless election conspiracy theories at several rallies in Washington DC.
Biden says Trump is ‘intimidating an entire party’
Joe Biden asserted on Wednesday that five GOP members of the US Senate who have told him privately that they would support parts of his agenda were it not for their fears of primary challengers, writes John Bowden.
Biden says Trump ‘intimidating entire party’ and five Republicans back Democrats
Biden says several senators fear Trump-backed primaries
Trump falsely claims Biden was ‘reading’ answers
Donald Trump has falsely claimed that Joe Biden was “reading” his answers to “softball” questions during his White House press conference.
Mr Biden spoke for almost two hours as he touted his successes during a “year of challenges” and said that his administration had made “enormous progress.”
But that was not good enough for his predecessor, who put out a bizarre statement criticising Mr Biden and the journalists taking part.
Graeme Massie reports.
Trump falsely claims Biden was ‘reading’ answers at his news conference
President took questions from Fox News and Newsmax during nearly two-hour media session
Biden attacks GOP for blocking his agenda in news conference
President Joe Biden on Wednesday hit out at Republicans for acting to block his agenda without offering any alternative solutions to the problems his administration is trying to address.
Speaking at a White House news conference on the eve of his one-year anniversary in office, Mr Biden told reporters he was caught off guard by the vehemence of the GOP’s opposition to anything and everything he has proposed, and by their singleminded effort to ensure his presidency fails.
The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Biden attacks GOP for blocking his agenda in news conference
Republicans are maintaining a unified front against president’s agenda in hopes of creating enough gridlock and chaos to make US voters reject Democrats in November’s midterms
5 takeaways from Biden’s press conference
Obstructionist GOP lawmakers, Covid, senility, voter supression, and breaking up BBB — Andrew Feinberg reports.
Five takeaways from Joe Biden’s second news conference
In a nearly two-hour stint in front of the press corps the president defended his record and sounded optimistic notes on the pandemic, voting rights and his Build Back Better agenda
Biden on Putin: Russian leader to pay ‘dear price’ if he invades Ukraine
Joe Biden has claimed he knows what Russian leader Vladimir Putin is seeking from the Ukraine crisis, before stopping himself short and declaring: “I probably shouldn’t go any further.”
In a series of responses to questions during his first press conference during 2022, Mr Biden said he believed the Russian leader did not want “a full-blown war”.
Andrew Buncombe reports.
‘I probably shouldn’t go any further’: Biden’s frank description of what Putin wants
US president says he expects Russian leader to invade Ukraine but would pay ‘dear price’
Biden defends invoking segregationists in voting rights speech
The president told a reporter to “go back and read what I said.”
“Tell me if you think I called anyone who voted on the side of the position taken by Bull Connor that they were Bull Connor,” Mr Biden said in his first solo press conference of the new year. “That is an interesting reading of English. I assume you got into journalism because you like to write.”
Alex Woodward has the story.
Biden defends voting rights speech against right-wing outrage
‘No one – no one – forgets who was on the side of King or Bull Connor’
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies