✕ Close Former Trump aide says Trump "gleefully" watched footage of the Capitol riot on 6 January

Former President Donald Trump held secret meetings in the run-up to the 6 January attack on the Capitol, according to his former press secretary.

Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the insurrection that the then-president met with people in ‘off-the-books’ rendezvous that only a small number of aides were made aware of, according to reports.

Ms Grisham, who resigned from her role as Melania Trump’s chief of staff in the wake of the violent riots, said she was not able to provide details of who Mr Trump held the secret meetings with, but reportedly provided the committee with the names of his then-aides who might know.

The details of Ms Grisham’s interview have not yet been confirmed by the committee, but come as Mr Trump was dealt a blow by the Supreme Court, which rejected his bid to block the release of White House documents about the riot.

The 6 January committee has been battling the former president for access to the records, which include diaries and visitor logs, but Mr Trump had argued the materials, now stored in the National Archives, should be kept confidential under executive privilege.

However, his request was rejected by the Supreme Court on Wednesday in a near-unanimous decision.

“The questions whether and in what circumstances a former President may obtain a court order preventing disclosure of privileged records from his tenure in office, in the face of a determination by the incumbent president to waive the privilege, are series and substantial concerns,” the Supreme Court wrote.