Trump news - live: ‘Secret meetings’ before Capitol riot leaked as SCOTUS releases papers he wanted hidden
Former President Donald Trump held secret meetings in the run-up to the 6 January attack on the Capitol, according to his former press secretary.
Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the insurrection that the then-president met with people in ‘off-the-books’ rendezvous that only a small number of aides were made aware of, according to reports.
Ms Grisham, who resigned from her role as Melania Trump’s chief of staff in the wake of the violent riots, said she was not able to provide details of who Mr Trump held the secret meetings with, but reportedly provided the committee with the names of his then-aides who might know.
The details of Ms Grisham’s interview have not yet been confirmed by the committee, but come as Mr Trump was dealt a blow by the Supreme Court, which rejected his bid to block the release of White House documents about the riot.
The 6 January committee has been battling the former president for access to the records, which include diaries and visitor logs, but Mr Trump had argued the materials, now stored in the National Archives, should be kept confidential under executive privilege.
However, his request was rejected by the Supreme Court on Wednesday in a near-unanimous decision.
“The questions whether and in what circumstances a former President may obtain a court order preventing disclosure of privileged records from his tenure in office, in the face of a determination by the incumbent president to waive the privilege, are series and substantial concerns,” the Supreme Court wrote.
Biden’s marathon news conference represents ‘quite the change’
President Joe Biden’s two-hour-long news conference on Wednesday evening was his lengthiest by far, the significance of which was picked up by several journalists who were present.
“Pres Biden, in the longest news conference in presidential history, made news, pushed back on critics, called out lies, took responsibility for mistakes he believes he made, expressed surprise at GOP, talked foreign policy and didn’t lash out on reporters,” PBS anchor Yamiche Alcindor wrote on Twitter.
She went on to state that this represented “Quite the change” from his previous conferences.
The White House moves quickly to clarify Biden’s ‘minor incursion’ remark
The White House scrambled to correct one of President Joe Biden’s gaffes on Wednesday after he suggested Russia would not face sanctions over a “minor incursion” into Ukraine.
Press Secretary Jen Psaki insisted that any Russian military campaign would be met with a “swift, severe and united response” amid mounting fears of an invasion.
“President Biden has been clear with the Russian President: If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that’s a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our Allies,” Ms Psaki said in a statement.
“President Biden also knows from long experience that the Russians have an extensive playbook of aggression short of military action, including cyberattacks and paramilitary tactics.
“And he affirmed today that those acts of Russian aggression will be met with a decisive, reciprocal, and united response.”
Biden’s approval rating hits new low at one year mark in AP-NORC poll
President Joe Biden ends his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans for the first time disapproving of his handling of the presidency in the face of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
More Americans disapprove than approve of how Biden is handling his job as president, 56% to 43%. As of now, just 28% of Americans say they want Biden to run for re-election in 2024, including only 48% of Democrats.
Asked on Wednesday at a wide-ranging news conference about his flagging popularity, Biden responded, “I don’t believe the polls.”
It’s a stark reversal from early in Biden’s presidency.
ICYMI - Joe Biden shrugs off question on ‘mental fitness’ from Newsmax reporter
President Joe Biden shrugged off a right-wing television reporter’s question about a recent poll showing that many Americans are questioning whether he is mentally sharp enough to be president.
Speaking at his second White House press conference since taking office on Wednesday, Mr Biden was asked by Newsmax White House reporter James Rosen about a recent poll conducted by Politico which found 48 per cent of respondents disagreeing with the statement: “Joe Biden is mentally fit”.
In response, Mr Biden quipped that he would let the press corps “make the judgement of whether they’re correct”.
Biden predicts Russia will attack Ukraine but warns Putin of a ‘stiff price’
Joe Biden has said he thinks Russia will make a move on Ukraine, warning Moscow it would face a “stiff price” for an attack yet suggesting that a “minor incursion” might be treated differently by the US and its allies.
The US president’s comments at a White House news conference on Wednesday injected uncertainty into how the West would respond should Russian President Vladimir Putin order an invasion of Ukraine.
The White House later clarified that any Russian military action would be met with a “swift, severe” response.
‘This is a moral moment’: Warnock tells senators ‘history is watching us’ as voting rights bill collapses
Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock – a senior pastor at Georgia’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr preached up until his death – issued a pointed rebuke at his Senate colleagues who have invoked the words of the late civil rights leader while obstructing the passage of a bill to protect and expand voting rights.
“You cannot honour Martin Luther King and work to dismantle his legacy at the same time,” he said.
He continued: “I will not sit quietly while some make Dr King the victim of identity theft … You do not get to offer praises in memory of Dr King and then marshal the same kinds of states rights arguments that were used against Dr King and against the civil rights movement.”
Vice president Kamala Harris: ‘The United States Senate must do everything in its power to protect the right to vote'
The vice president of the United States Kamala Harris posted a video on Twitter, The United States Senate must do everything in its power to protect the right to vote.
Ms Harris wrote on Twitter: “The United States Senate must do everything in its power to protect the right to vote”
And added in the video: “Be sure: history is watching and I know the American people are watching.”
“It is fundamental to our democracy and it is non-negotiable”
Biden leans over microphone and slowly whispers response
In an unusual sight, president Joe Biden on Wednesday replied to a journalist by leaning into his microphone during the press conference, in what appeared to be an attempt to underline his concern.
The journalist had asked Mr Biden’s response to the “parents that are at odds about closing schools and remote learning”
In a normal tone, the president says: “First of all I will put into perspective what you asked,” he said.
He then leaned over the microphone and whispered: “Very few schools are closing.”
“I don’t think it’s deliberate on your part, but you phrase the question so that anyone watching the television will think ‘my god, all these schools must be closing. What are we going to do?’”
“95% are still open.”
Biden says he doesn’t believe in polls as his ratings drop
Joe Biden said he does not trust the public opinion polls which have been suggesting that his approval ratings are on a downward trend among moderates and independents.
“I don’t believe the polls,” Mr Biden said after he was asked about his plans to again woo the moderates and independents who elected him to power in 2020 but are not impressed with his job performance.
The latest Gallup figures show the president’s approval rating has dipped from 61 per cent to 33 per cent in the year since he took office in January 2021.
Several reasons have been pointed to for the drop, including rising Covid-19 cases, a surging inflation rate and the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan led by the US military.
The ratings have now reached a point where they match the ratings of his predecessor Donald Trump at the same time in his term.
Mr Biden has the second-lowest approval rating of any president after one year in office. Only Mr Trump reached a lower figure.
