Donald Trump has finally lost his battle to block Democratic-led House committees from obtaining his tax returns, setting up a sprint by investigators with Democratic lawmakers to review them before the next Congress is sworn in.

Having sought for years to shield his tax returns from being released Mr Trump saw a final defeat on Tuesday, ironically at the hands of the conservative majority that he himself installed on the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, prosecutors in New York are awaiting a verdict in the tax fraud trial against the Trump Organization after resting their case on Monday following just two witnesses taking the stand.

And in Washington, Dr Anthony Fauci, the Trump Covid response team member-turned top target of the Maga right, gave his final White House press conference on Tuesday as he prepares to retire after more than five decades of government service. He remains a hate figure for many on the Trump-aligned right, though the former president declined to fire him from his administration.