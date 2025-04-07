Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An untrue report about a possible 90-day pause on President Donald Trump’s widespread tariffs caused massive swings in the stock market - as all the major markets went from major losses to major wins back to steep losses in a matter of minutes.

Stocks turned positive around 10:30 a.m. in a sudden reversal of recent trends, with the Dow Jones shooting up before falling back down to a loss of 629 points. The S&P 500 also spiked up and down suddenly on Monday morning.

The swings came as CNBC and social media users reported that National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said Trump is considering a 90-day pause on tariffs for all countries other than China.

However, there appears to be no evidence Hassett made that claim, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the reports “fake news.”

Stock markets saw massive swings on Monday after ‘fake news’ reports about the future of President Donald Trump’s tariff plan ( AP )

The rumors appeared to stem from an interview Hassett gave on Fox News, during which he was asked if the administration would consider a 90-day pause as proposed by billionaire Bill Ackman.

“I think that the president is going to decide what the president is going to decide,” Hassett responded.

“I would urge everyone, especially Bill, to ease off the rhetoric a little bit,” he added.

This comes after the stock market closed with a bloodbath on Friday as the Dow Jones lost 2,231 points and the S&P 500 dropped 6 percent. As a result, last week marked the worst week for the stock market since 2020, and only the fourth time in history that the Dow lost 2,000 points in a single day.

This came after Trump announced at least 10 percent blanket tariffs on all countries — except for Russia — on Wednesday, calling it America’s “Liberation Day.”

More to come...