Donald Trump has been granted a temporary stay in his effort to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns, with chief Supreme Court justice John Roberts giving the committee until next Thursday to respond.

Mr Trump has fought for years to prevent the committee from accessing the returns, which he has long claimed he cannot reveal because he is supposedly under audit. The developments come as two separate cases involving him, his finances and his businesses get underway in New York.

In less good news for Mr Trump, the Supreme Court also said that it will not block Senator Lindsey Graham from having to give evidence before the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, in an extract from his upcoming political memoir, Mike Pence has recounted a key 2020 meeting involving Mr Trump, Rudy Giuliani and extremist attorney Sidney Powell – an encounter he says marked a “new low” in the then-escalating effort to delegitimise Joe Biden’s victory.

"Even in an office well acquainted with rough-and-tumble debates, it was a new low,” Mr Pence writes of the encounter, recalling that things “went downhill from there,"