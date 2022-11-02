Trump news – live: Supreme Court shields Trump tax returns but lifts hold on Lindsey Graham Georgia testimony
Former president has fought for years to keep his financial records from public and legal scrutiny
Donald Trump says Twitter has become ‘very boring’ since he got banned
Donald Trump has been granted a temporary stay in his effort to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns, with chief Supreme Court justice John Roberts giving the committee until next Thursday to respond.
Mr Trump has fought for years to prevent the committee from accessing the returns, which he has long claimed he cannot reveal because he is supposedly under audit. The developments come as two separate cases involving him, his finances and his businesses get underway in New York.
In less good news for Mr Trump, the Supreme Court also said that it will not block Senator Lindsey Graham from having to give evidence before the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
Meanwhile, in an extract from his upcoming political memoir, Mike Pence has recounted a key 2020 meeting involving Mr Trump, Rudy Giuliani and extremist attorney Sidney Powell – an encounter he says marked a “new low” in the then-escalating effort to delegitimise Joe Biden’s victory.
"Even in an office well acquainted with rough-and-tumble debates, it was a new low,” Mr Pence writes of the encounter, recalling that things “went downhill from there,"
Trump predicts Kanye West ‘will be fine’ and downplays his antisemitism
In a radio interview on Tuesday morning, Donald Trump suggested that Kanye West would not have been treated the way he was after making antisemitic statements if he hadn’t previously said “good things about Trump”.
Speaking with conservative talk radio personality and podcaster Chris Stigall, the former president was asked about a number of current events and news topics, including the midterms and Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter.
Mr Trump’s remarks on the disgraced rapper, whose slew of antisemitic comments saw him dropped by a string of companies with whom he collaborated, stuck out in particular.
Trump predicts Kanye West ‘will be fine’ and downplays his antisemitism scandal
Former president asked if disgraced rapper getting ‘fair shake’ after series of controversies
Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Trump favourite Marjorie Taylor Greene
The military veteran tells The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe why he could be the first Democrat to represent Georgia’s 14th congressional district in 30 years.
Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene
Military veteran tells Andrew Buncombe why he could be the first Democrat to represent Georgia’s 14th congressional district in 30 years
Gavin Newsom blames Fox News for 'dehumanisation’ that led to Paul Pelosi attack
Gavin Newsom says he partly blames Fox News for fueling anger toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul that led to the attack at their home on Friday.
In an interview with CBS News, the California governor said: “I’ve seen the dehumanisation of Nancy Pelosi. I don’t think anyone’s been dehumanised like she has consistently.”
Gavin Newsom blames Fox News for ‘creating culture’ that led to Paul Pelosi attack
‘Look at the sewage that is online that they amplify on these networks and in social media to dehumanise people like Nancy Pelosi’ says Newsom
Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released
The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.
Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack.
John Bowden has the details.
Jan 6 rioter who said she’d shoot Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week
Republicans have frequently insisted crowd was not violent to evade responsibility
Don Jr deletes ‘dangerous’ Instagram memes mocking Paul Pelosi attack
Donald Trump Jr, the self-described “general in meme wars”, had a rare about-face as he deleted social media posts that openly mocked the attack on Paul Pelsoi.
Johanna Chisholm has the details.
Donald Trump Jr deletes ‘sick’ Instagram memes mocking Paul Pelosi attack
The former president’s son removed the offending posts from his Instagram profile but kept some of the mocking memes up on his personal Twitter account
Supreme Court temporarily shields Trump tax returns from House committee
The US Supreme Court has temporarily blocked the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining six years of tax returns from former president Donald Trump and his eponymous real estate businesses after the ex-president requested an emergency stay of a lower court order allowing them access to the documents.
The temporary stay was granted by Chief Justice John Roberts, who is responsible for appeals of decisions from the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
Chief Justice Roberts also ordered the House of Representatives to respond to the ex-president’s appeal by 10 November.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Supreme Court temporarily blocks House from getting Trump tax returns
Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered the House of Representatives to respond to Mr Trump’s application for a stay by 10 November
ICYMI: Trump says reporters who broke Roe v Wade story should be jailed
Donald Trump seemed to suggest that the journalists who leaked the Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade verdict should be jailed until the identity of the person who leaked the information is revealed.
Speaking to the Salem media group, a conservative news channel, Mr Trump made a rambling remark in which he said the leaking of the Roe v Wade verdict was a “terrible thing” that put “our judges at tremendous risk”.
Stuti Mishra has the story.
Trump says reporters who broke Roe v Wade story should be jailed
One-time president earlier suggested possibility of prison rape to draw ‘leaker’ out
Trump endorses Senate candidate who says schoolchildren are using litter boxes
Former president Donald Trump has officially endorsed the New Hampshire GOP senate candidate who recently spread a widely debunked hoax about children being encouraged to relieve themselves in litter boxes at school.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
Trump endorses senate candidate who says children are using litter boxes at school
Trump’s endorsement of Mr Bolduc comes just days after he spread a discredited hoax at a candidate forum
Oath Keepers trial latest: Group spent $400 at Olive Garden after storming Capitol
In court filings, one person present claimed that they could not remember much about the restaurant other than that it was a “far drive away” and that the server was “being a pain about wearing masks.”
Alex Woodward reports.
Oath Keepers spent $400 at Olive Garden after storming the Capitol
The far-right militia was preparing more actions after 6 January, according to federal prosecutors
Hillary Clinton wants Trump to pay legal fees after conspiracy lawsuit dismissed
Hillary Clinton has asked a federal judge to order former President Donald Trump and his attorneys to pay more than $1m in legal fees and costs to cover expenses she and several other defendants accrued defending themselves against a dismissed lawsuit claiming that they conspired to sink Mr Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign by accusing it of colluding with Russia.
Abe Asher has the details.
Hillary Clinton wants Donald Trump to pay legal fees for dismissed conspiracy suit
The former secretary of state argues that Mr Trump and his attorneys should be forced to pay $1.06m
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies