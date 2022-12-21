Trump news – live: FBI informant warned of Jan 6 violence weeks before Capitol riot, report says
The latest developments in the former president’s ongoing legal woes as full tax return report is set to be released
January 6 panel chair says Trump ‘broke the faith’ of US elections in final session
An FBI informant warned the bureau weeks before the Capitol riot of the likelihood of violence on 6 January 2021 according to reporting by NBC News. The trusted source said that the far-right considered Donald Trump’s late-night tweet on 19 December 2020 calling for a “wild” protest in Washington, DC, as “a call to arms,”
Meanwhile, it has emerged that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reportedly failed to audit Mr Trump during his first two years in the White House despite having a program in place that makes the auditing of sitting presidents mandatory.
The former president filed taxes in 2017 for the two previous tax years, but the auditing for the filings began only in 2019, a House committee revealed on Tuesday.
The committee's probe found that only one audit was started while Mr Trump was in office and no audits were completed. The revelation comes as the House Ways and Means Committee voted to publicly release six years of Mr Trump’s tax returns, which the former president has long tried to stop. He fought the request for his records all the way to the Supreme Court.
A Massachusetts doctor was arrested for allegedly punching a police officer on video during the pro-Trump attack on the US Capitol.
Jacquelyn Starer, 68, was captured on body camera footage striking a police officer on January 6 2021, a criminal complaint alleges.
Graeme Massie reports.
Doctor arrested for allegedly punching police officer during Jan 6 riot
Jacquelyn Starer, 68, accused of taking knife-proof shirt and bear spray into US Capitol
Trump says Musk held poll on quitting as Twitter CEO because he wants out
Donald Trump has called Elon Musk a “hero” for promoting allegations against Hunter Biden and claims the Twitter CEO wants to quit the social media platform.
The former president said in a new interview that he believes the billionaire deliberately lost a poll on his Twitter future as he no longer wants the job of running his $44bn purchase.
Graeme Massie reports.
Trump says Musk held poll on quitting Twitter because he wants way out
Former president claimed billionaire deliberately lost new Twitter poll on his future
FBI were warned of Jan 6 violence weeks before by trusted informant
On 19 December 2020, the day that then-President Donald Trump sent a tweet summoning his supporters to a “wild” protest in the nation’s capital on 6 January 2021, one of the FBI’s own confidential sources warned the bureau that the far-right considered Trump’s message “a call to arms,” according to an email reviewed by NBC News.
Former White House lawyer told Jan 6 witness to give misleading testimony
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot has alleged that a former Trump White House ethics lawyer told a witness to give misleading testimony, advising her to say she didn’t recall things that she could, in fact, remember.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Ex-White House lawyer advised Jan 6 witness to give misleading testimony, report says
‘She was advised to say that she didn’t recall something when she did. So that’s pretty serious stuff’
Jan 6 committee prepares to unveil final report
An 800-page report is about to be released by House investigators to conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud.
The resulting 6 January 2021 insurrection of Trump’s followers threatened democracy with “horrific” brutality toward law enforcement and “put the lives of American lawmakers at risk,” according to the report’s executive summary.
“The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, who many others followed,” reads the report from the House Jan. 6 committee. “None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him.”
Here’s what we know as we wait for the report’s publication.
Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection
An 800-page report set to be released by House investigators will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of voter fraud
Voices: The case for prosecuting Donald Trump
Ahmed Baba writes:
This criminal referral against a former president is unprecedented but necessary. The wide-ranging charges the January 6 committee chose to refer are the equivalent of throwing the kitchen sink at Trump. To be clear, a congressional criminal referral isn’t the same as an indictment. Congress doesn’t have that power. These criminal referrals are essentially a notification to the DOJ and an official historical record that Congress believes the former president committed crimes. Whether these criminal referrals will amount to real-world accountability is yet to be seen.
Read on:
The case for prosecuting Donald Trump
As the January 6 Committee comes to a close, one thing can be definitively said – the country is different than when it first convened
What happens next after Trump’s Jan 6 criminal referral?
The House January 6 committee may have outlined a potential criminal case against Donald Trump, but it doesn’t actually bring the former president any closer to prosecution.
The Justice Department already has been conducting its own wide-ranging investigation into the 6 January 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol and the efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The special counsel overseeing that inquiry has given no indication of what charges he might bring, but he’s under no obligation to take the committee’s criminal referral into account or to follow the prosecution roadmap laid out by the panel.
So what now?
Trump's fate in hands of Justice Dept. after Jan. 6 report
The House Jan. 6 committee may have outlined a potential criminal case against Donald Trump, but it doesn’t actually bring the former president any closer to prosecution
Former White House lawyer told star Jan 6 witness to give misleading evidence, report says
During Monday’s January 6 committee public hearing, a startling allegation was made that there was evidence of a Donald Trump-backed attorney urging a key witness to mislead the House panel during their testimony.
While no names were mentioned, CNN reports that Stefan Passantino, the top ethics attorney in the Trump White House, is the lawyer who allegedly advised his then-client, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, to tell the committee that she did not recall details that she did.
The network cites sources familiar with the committee’s work.
Trump’s Save America political action committee funded Mr Passantino and his law firm Elections LLC, including paying for his representation of Ms Hutchinson, other sources tell CNN. The committee report notes the lawyer did not tell his client who was paying for the legal services.
Before her bombshell testimony in the summer, Ms Hutchinson dropped Mr Passantino and got a new lawyer.
When asked about the pressure on Hutchinson after Monday’s hearing, committee member Rep Zoe Lofgren, told CNN: “She was advised to say that she didn’t recall something when she did. So that’s pretty serious stuff.”
Ms Hutchinson has discussed the situation with the Justice Department as part of their investigation. Mr Passantino told CNN in a statement that he did not advise her to mislead the committee.
Mike Lindell cut off mid-sentence by his own attorney during interview
Conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell was interrupted by his lawyer during a live broadcast while speaking about “anomalies” in the 2022 Florida Governor’s race.
The My Pillow chief and staunch Trump supporter, who gained infamy for his long-running attempts to help overturn the 2020 presidential election results, was speaking about wanting to audit the Florida election on Tuesday in an appearance on his programme The Lindell Report.
But before he could make his announcement, he was urged by his attorney to stop talking.
Stuti Mishra has the story of what happened next.
Mike Lindell cut off mid-sentence by his own attorney during interview
Lindell urged by attorney to stop talking during broadcast
Trump wrote ‘shockingly gracious’ handover note to Biden, book claims
Donald Trump spent his final days in the Oval Office claiming the election was rigged and skipped his successor’s inauguration, but wrote a “shockingly gracious” handover note to Joe Biden, according to a new book.
Shweta Sharma reports on the surprising revelation.
Trump wrote ‘shockingly gracious’ handover note to Biden, new book claims
Upcoming book also claims Biden was ‘annoyed’ with Kamala Harris
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies