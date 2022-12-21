✕ Close January 6 panel chair says Trump ‘broke the faith’ of US elections in final session

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

An FBI informant warned the bureau weeks before the Capitol riot of the likelihood of violence on 6 January 2021 according to reporting by NBC News. The trusted source said that the far-right considered Donald Trump’s late-night tweet on 19 December 2020 calling for a “wild” protest in Washington, DC, as “a call to arms,”

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reportedly failed to audit Mr Trump during his first two years in the White House despite having a program in place that makes the auditing of sitting presidents mandatory.

The former president filed taxes in 2017 for the two previous tax years, but the auditing for the filings began only in 2019, a House committee revealed on Tuesday.

The committee's probe found that only one audit was started while Mr Trump was in office and no audits were completed. The revelation comes as the House Ways and Means Committee voted to publicly release six years of Mr Trump’s tax returns, which the former president has long tried to stop. He fought the request for his records all the way to the Supreme Court.