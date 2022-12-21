✕ Close January 6 panel chair says Trump ‘broke the faith’ of US elections in final session

The House Ways and Means Committee voted on Tuesday to publicly release six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns.

The former president has long tried to stop the disclosure of the returns, fighting the request for his records all the way to the Supreme Court.

It’s unclear how quickly his taxes will be released, but with just two weeks left until Republicans formally take control of the House, this could be the last opportunity for Democrats to disclose whatever new information they have gleaned.

The vote comes a day after the January 6 select committee decided to refer Mr Trump to the Department of Justice for prosecution on charges stemming from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.

Mr Trump pushed back on Monday’s vote to refer the Capitol riot panel’s findings to Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.

He claims that because he was impeached for his role in inciting the 6 January 2021 attack on Congress, he cannot now be prosecuted for it. Mr Smith is also overseeing the Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe.