Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Texas man has been charged after authorities claim he threatened President Donald Trump ahead of his arrival in the state, touring the flood-ravaged area, where more than a hundred people were killed.

Robert Herrera, 52, is accused of posting a comment to Facebook, in response to a news story post regarding the president’s upcoming visit, saying, "I won't miss," with a photo of Trump surrounded by agents after his assassination attempt last year in Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors said a separate Facebook user replied to Herrera’s handle, “Robert Herrer,” writing, “you won’t get the chance, I promise,” to which “Robert Herrer” responded, “I’ll just come for you.”

“Robert Herrer” then included a photo of an assault rifle and loaded magazines in that response, authorities claim.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met with Texas officials on Friday in Kerrville as he toured the damage from last week's devastating flash flooding ( Reuters )

The San Antonio man was arrested Thursday night and is facing a federal charge of making threats against the president and interstate threatening communications. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison for each charge.

Herrera was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, according to jail records obtained by KSAT.

It’s not yet clear if Herrera has engaged legal representation.

open image in gallery Robert Herrera, 52, is accused of posting a comment to a Facebook, in response to a news story regarding the president’s visit, saying, "I won't miss", with a photo of Trump surrounded by agents after the assassination attempt last year in Pennsylvania ( Bexar County Adult Detention Center )

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas said in a statement Friday, “This case is an example of great cooperation between federal, state, and local law enforcement partners committed to taking down anyone who would threaten the life of the president or anyone else.”

He added, “To be clear, these types of threats will not be taken lightly, and we will always take a swift, aggressive approach, as was done here.”

open image in gallery Herrera allegedly commented, “I won’t miss,” along with a photo depicting President Trump surrounded by Secret Service agents after the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania ( AFP via Getty Images )

It’s been almost a year since the first assassination attempt against Trump.

On July 13, 2024, Trump, who was the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination at the time, was at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a 20-year-old gunman fired at him.

A bullet grazed Trump’s ear, prompting Secret Service agents to shield him with their own bodies. As Trump was being swept away to safety, he raised his fist in the air and mouthed, “Fight, fight, fight.”

This week, the Secret Service said it suspended six staffers without pay or benefits following the attempt on Trump’s life, which the deputy director admitted was an “operational failure.”

Herrera was arrested the same day Ryan Routh, who was charged over a second attempted assassination against Trump in September 2024, told a federal judge he wants to represent himself at trial.

open image in gallery Ryan Routh, the man charged with attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump last September, told a federal judge Thursday he wants to represent himself at trial ( Nicolas Garcia/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images )

Prosecutors say Routh, 59, was in the brush with a rifle as Trump played golf at his Florida club on September 15, 2024. A Secret Service agent spotted Routh before Trump came into view. Authorities say Routh aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing him to flee. The suspect did not fire a single shot.

Routh told District Court Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday he wanted to fire his court-appointed defense team and represent himself at trial.

The Herrera case is being treated “as our highest priority” the Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Brian J. Gibson for the San Antonio Field Office said.

“This is one of the countless reasons the Secret Service prides ourselves on forging and maintaining relationships with other law enforcement agencies,” he said in a Friday statement.

The Secret Service, FBI, and San Antonio Police Department are investigating the case with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety.