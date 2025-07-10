The Secret Service suspended six staffers without pay or benefits after Trump assassination attempt
The Secret Service deputy director admitted President Donald Trump’s first assassination attempt was an “operational failure” and detailed the consequences some agents have faced
The Secret Service suspended six staffers without pay or benefits after President Donald Trump’s first assassination attempt nearly a year ago.
On July 13, 2024, Trump, who was the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination at the time, was at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a 20-year-old gunman fired at him.
A bullet grazed Trump’s ear, prompting Secret Service agents to shield him with their own bodies. As Trump was being swept away to safety, he raised his fist in the air and mouthed, “Fight, fight, fight.”
The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, killed one person and injured two others before a Secret Service sniper fatally shot him.
Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn has now told CBS News six agency staffers were put on unpaid leave for 10 to 42 days after the attempt on Trump’s life.
The agents were denied benefits during their suspension, and when they came back to work, they were placed into restricted duty or roles with less operational responsibility, according to the CBS report.
Quinn admitted the attempted assassination was an “operational failure” for which the Secret Service is “totally accountable”.
But the deputy director defended the decision not to fire the six agents outright.
"We aren't going to fire our way out of this,” he said. “We're going to focus on the root cause and fix the deficiencies that put us in that situation."
Then-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle stepped down from her leadership role shortly after the Butler incident and subsequent calls for her resignation.
A bipartisan House task force found “various failures in planning, execution, and leadership” that, mixed with “preexisting conditions,” created “an environment in which [Trump] — and everyone at the campaign event — were exposed to grave danger,” according to a 180-page report.
The report identified “preexisting issues in leadership and training” at the Secret Service. That included agency staffers “with little to no experience in advance planning roles [who] were given significant responsibility, despite the July 13 event being held at a higher-risk outdoor venue with many line of sight issues, in addition to specific intelligence about a long-range threat.”
Another assassination attempt on Trump at his Florida golf course on September 15, 2024, was foiled by a Secret Service agent who fired at suspect Ryan Routh before a single shot was fired at Trump. Routh faces federal charges for the assassination attempt.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments