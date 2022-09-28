Trump asked Theresa May about hypothetical rape of her daughter, book reveals

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump’s initial meeting with then-UK prime minister Theresa May included a bizarre query about how Ms May would react if her daughter were to be violated by multiple assailants who sported body art.

The shocking revelation comes from an excerpt from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, which was first reported on by The Washington Post.

According to Haberman, Mr Trump broached the subject of abortion during his first meeting with Ms May when the topic turned to Northern Ireland.

He reportedly said: “Some people are pro-life, some people are pro-choice. Imagine if some animals with tattoos raped your daughter and she got pregnant?”

Turning to then-vice president Mike Pence, Mr Trump told Ms May the ex-Indiana governor was the “tough one” on the issue of abortion.

He then steered the conversation towards a wind farm he wanted to stop from being built near his Turnberry golf course in Scotland.