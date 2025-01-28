Trump executive order bans transgender service members from military
Trump also signed orders eliminating diversity programs in military and reinstating service members who didn’t comply with vaccine mandates
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order banning transgender people from serving in the military.
In a shockingly savage order Trump claimed that “the Armed Forces have been afflicted with radical gender ideology,” and baselessly claimed that trans people are both medically and morally unfit to serve.
“Beyond the hormonal and surgical medical interventions involved, adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life,” his order reads.
LGBT+ advocacy groups Lambda Legal and Human Rights Campaign said in a statement toThe Independent they plan to sue over the order.
“We have been here before and seven years ago were able to successfully block the earlier administration’s effort to prevent patriotic, talented Americans from serving their country,” Lambda Legal Counsel Sasha Buchert said. “Not only is such a move cruel, it compromises the safety and security of our country and is particularly dangerous and wrong. As we promised then, so do we now: we will sue.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments