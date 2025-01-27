Trump mocked for hitting the golf course — just a week after being sworn in again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has been called out for hitting the golf course just one week after being sworn in for his second term.

The president was pictured playing golf at the Trump National Doral in Miami on Monday morning following a week of issuing executive orders on a raft of MAGA pledges, including a crackdown on immigration.

According to CNN’s Betsy Klein, Trump was asked onboard Air Force One on Saturday whether he’d have time to play golf while visiting the resort. “No. I don’t think so. I’m busy,” he reportedly replied.

But Fox News correspondent Aishah Hasnie shared pictures of Trump golfing on Monday ahead of his meeting with House Republicans later today.

“Imagine any of us starting a job and taking the first Monday off to golf,” one person responded to the pictures of the president on X (formerly Twitter).

“He’s been at it for a week now. Give him a break!” someone else jested.

open image in gallery The President, pictured at Trump National Doral Miami golf club in 2022, was seen on the course on Monday ( AFP via Getty Images )

“It took President Trump all the way to the first full Monday in office to spend the morning golfing at one of his Trump-branded golf courses,” ethics watchdog Citizens for Ethics posted.

“Donald Trump is hard at work at his Doral golf club where Republican members of the House are using taxpayer funds to visit,” another person said.

MAGA supporters meanwhile defended the president and said that he “gets some of his best work done while golfing.”

On Sunday, Trump struck an agreement with Colombia to accept flights of deported migrants from the U.S.

Trump had threatened Colombia with “emergency 25 percent tariffs” and a number of “decisive retaliatory measures” after President Gustavo Petro blocked two repatriation flights from landing.

Fox & Friends co-anchor Steve Doocy said he “read in some news source” that “this all happened while Donald Trump was playing golf.”

open image in gallery Critics hit out at Trump for hitting the golf course a week into his new term (file image) ( PA Archive )

Claiming that the president “heard about it, picked up his phone and fixed it,” Doocy raved that “this is how you negotiate” while Earhardt chimed in that “most deals are done on the golf course.”

Billionaire Bill Ackman went as far as to compare Trump to God.

“Other than the almighty, who has accomplished more in seven days than @POTUS Trump?” Ackman posted on X. “To be fair, we have to keep in mind that Trump didn’t rest on the seventh day.”

Trump previously presented himself as the “greatest” golfer among all United States presidents in history.

In 2022, he shared a link to a DC Enquirer article about a Golf Digest ranking, titled “Donald Trump Is Ranked Number 1 Presidential Golfer in History by a Landslide.”

The golfing magazine put the single term president at the top of a list of U.S. presidents and above Joe Biden, who was given a handicap ranking of 6.7 compared to Trump’s 2.8.

Many golfers and sports writers immediately mocked the Golf Digest ranking.