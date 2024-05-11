The vulgar court record in Trump’s historic criminal trial

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

When Justice Juan Merchan, the judge presiding over Donald Trump’s historic hush money trial in New York, found him in contempt of court for a tenth violation of the gag order, he warned the former president that he could face jail time if he continues to offend.

The judge acknowledged the momentousness of jailing a presidential candidate in an election year but told Mr Trump: “At the end of the day I have a job to do, and part of that job is to protect the dignity of the justice system.”

Unfortunately for Judge Merchan, “dignity” has been a commodity in short supply in the trial.

During three weeks of testimony at Manhattan Criminal Court about a conspiracy to buy the silence of an adult film star to cover up an alleged affair, jurors have heard about a cast of decidedly colourful characters and the courtroom has been rife with speculation about flatulence and snoring erupting from the defence bench.

In addition to unexpected references to celebrities – Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tiger Woods, Hulk Hogan and Serena Williams – the trial has served up a wave of astonishingly vulgar phrases.

These filthy terms have now been entered into the court record where they will live on forever as part of the historic first criminal trial of an American president.

‘Donald Von S***zInPantz’

This nasty nickname for Mr Trump was coined by Michael Cohen, his estranged former “fixer” and attorney who is expected to be the prosecution’s star witness when he takes the stand next week.

The crude name had to be entered into the public record after Mr Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche read aloud one of Cohen’s X posts using the name on 2 May, with the defence arguing that the offending post was a reason to lift the former president’s gag order.

“Everybody can say anything they want, except for President Trump,” Mr Blanche complained to Judge Merchan, before presenting a number of Cohen’s social media posts taunting his old boss.

“This one says, oh my, ‘S****InPantz’,” the lawyer said, as he displayed a screenshot of the X post from 24 April.

Judge Juan Merchan presiding over Donald Trump's trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday 23 April 2024 ( Elizabeth Williams/AP )

“Keep whining, crying and violating the gag order you petulant defendant,” Mr Blanche continued, still quoting Cohen’s post.

Another comment from the same source two days prior read out by Mr Blanche said: “Hey Von S****InPantz… Your attacks on me stink of desperation. We are all hoping that you take the stand in your defence.”

Cohen later took to X to vow to refrain from posting further about the case until after his testimony in the trial is complete “out of respect for Judge Merchan and the prosecutors”.

‘Human toilet’

Human toilet was then entered into the court record as the phrase cropped up during Stormy Daniels’ time on the stand, where she testified about the alleged sexual encounter she had with Mr Trump in 2006. The former president is charged with falsifying business records over a $130,000 hush money payment to silence her about the tryst as he campaigned for the White House in 2016.

During her second day of testimony on 9 May, the adult film star was confronted by Ms Necheles about her response to the attacks she suffered from angry Trump supporters on social media.

The defense lawyer argued that the witness had boasted at one stage that she would be “instrumental” in putting the former president behind bars.

Trump attorney Susan Necheles cross-examines Stormy Daniels on Tuesday 7 May 2024 ( Jane Rosenberg/Reuters )

“Show me where I said will be instrumental in putting Trump in jail,” Ms Daniels fired back.

In response, Ms Necheles pulled up some tweets including one in which someone had written, in the hope of disparaging the trial: “Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels aka THE HUMAN TOILET are their star witnesses.”

‘Orange turd’

How did Ms Daniels’ respond to the above insult on X?

By responding to the post with her own, saying: “Exactly! Making me the best person to flush the orange turd down.”

Under cross-examination, she was asked to elaborate on her post.

She explained with a smirk: “Pretty sure that it’s hyperbole, if someone calls me a toilet, that I can flush somebody. I’m also not a toilet.”

Not satisfied by the clarification, Ms Necheles persisted: “I’m asking you what you mean when you said orange turd.”

“I absolutely meant Mr Trump,” Ms Daniels answered, before, commendably, accusing the lawyer of trying to put words in her mouth “because it doesn’t say being instrumental”.

‘Make America Horny Again’

When the story about Mr Trump’s alleged infidelity and its coverup first broke in early 2018, Ms Daniels happened to be in the midst of a nationwide tour of strip clubs under the title “Make America Horny Again” – an obvious parody of Mr Trump’s signature campaign slogan.

Ms Daniels was asked about that too by Ms Necheles, as the defence tried to argue that the adult film star had profited repeatedly from her story about the former president.

Stormy Daniels testifies at Trump’s trial on Thursday 9 May 2024 ( Elizabeth Williams/AP )

“I did not name that tour and I fought it tooth and nail,” Ms Daniels testified, noting that contracts were already in place so it proved impossible.

Ms Necheles next presented a flyer with a photo of Ms Daniels and Mr Trump together at the celebrity golf tournament at which they met, with the tagline: “HE SAW HER LIVE. YOU CAN TOO!”

“I never reposted anything with this photo,” Ms Daniels said. “I never used that tagline. I hated it.”

The defence attorney countered: “You were selling yourself to people who hated President Trump, as someone who could get President Trump indicted?”

“These are strip club patrons who are fans of my work,” the witness answered, pointedly refusing to lose her cool.