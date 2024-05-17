Trump in Florida for son Barron’s graduation after hush money judge allows brief pause in trial: Live updates
Former president jetting out to St Paul, Minnesota, later for evening fundraiser but hush money case will resume on Monday with further cross-examination of Michael Cohen
Donald Trump is in Florida today for the high school graduation of his teenage son Barron Trump before later jetting out for a Republican fundraising dinner in St Paul, Minnesota.
The GOP presidential candidate’s hush money trial wrapped up for the week on Thursday after a day of heated cross-examination in which key witness Michael Cohen was grilled by defense attorney Todd Blanche.
The former “fixer” for the defendant spent the entire day on the stand in Judge Juan Merchan’s Manhattan courtroom, with much of the questioning revolving around previous occasions in which he had lied under oath.
Mr Blanche zeroed in on whether Cohen, who received tens of thousands of phone calls per year, could specifically remember what was discussed in a 90-second call in 2016.
The witness remained calm and steadfast during his testimony, walking the jury through the strategy allegedly employed by Mr Trump’s inner circle to delay making the $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to buy her silence about the sexual encounter she claims he had with the politician in July 2006.
Judge Merchan has now asked both sides to prepare for closing arguments on Tuesday.
Alex Woodward is covering the trial from Manhattan Criminal Court.
Trump’s son-in-law gets green light on $500m Serbia hotel project
Jared Kushner has been given approval to build a $500m luxury hotel on a former defence ministry site in Serbia.
The deal, announced by the Serbian government, will see the bombed-out site of the former Yugoslav Ministry of Defence in Belgrade transformed into a hotel complex.
And it might not be popular with the locals.
Here’s Dan Gooding with more.
Jared Kushner gets green light on $500m Serbia hotel project
Serbian minister said he had chosen ‘reputable American company’
What we know about Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron
Here’s a brief introduction to the young man whose high school leavers’ ceremony Trump was so desperate to attend today.
Barron Trump: What we know about Donald Trump’s youngest son
Former president’s only son with third wife Melania expected to attend university after graduating from Oxbridge Academy in Florida
London mayor says Trump is racist, sexist and homophobic and should be ‘called out’
Sadiq Khan has labelled the Republican presidential candidate racist, sexist and homophobic – and warned that the Labour Party, widely expected to win the next UK general election, must do more to “call him out”.
With Trump challenging for the presidency once again, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy suggested during a bridge-building trip with Republicans in Washington DC last week that their presidential candidate in the upcoming elections was “often misunderstood” on European policy.
But speaking after being re-elected for a third term as London’s mayor, Khan insisted Trump was far from misunderstood.
Andy Gregory reports on what he had to say.
Sadiq Khan urges Labour to call out Donald Trump on sexism and racism
Labour’s David Lammy says ‘profoundly serious’ moment in history means the ‘special relationship’ is core to world security
Seth Meyers teases Republicans supporting Trump at his criminal trial: ‘Army of puppets’
The late-night host has been mocking Trump’s “army” of Republican “puppets” after they took it upon themselves to act as his mouthpiece while he’s prohibited from speaking publicly about his hush money trial because of the gag order imposed on him.
James Liddell has his one.
Seth Meyers teases Republican ‘army of puppets’ attending Trump’s criminal trial
Late Night host mocked the Maga faithfuls attending the former president’s criminal trial
Trump and Melania attend Barron’s graduation after she failed to show at hush money trial
Here’s Ariana Baio’s report on this morning’s ceremony at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach.
Trump and Melania attend Barron’s graduation together
Former president and first lady attending ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida after judge overseeing Trump’s criminal trial granted permission for him to be there
Barron Trump pictured in cap and gown at high school graduation
Here’s the youngest Trump, looking natty in his robes and mortarboard.
Boebert says sleeping Trump looks ‘pretty’
Well, I’ll say this for the Colorado congresswoman – this is a new one.
“I think he’s praying, but if he is sleeping, [he] certainly looks pretty as he sleeps,” Boebert said yesterday, utterly incredibly.
“His mouth is kind of tight-lipped, so maybe it’s just a sombre moment of thought.”
Stephen Colbert takes dig at Trump over infamous inauguration photo
The late-night host has poked fun at the relatively sparse crowds at Trump’s inauguration in 2017 after Michael Cohen revealed at the former president’s hush money trial that he had a hard time getting tickets for the event.
Here’s Amelia Neath’s report.
Colbert takes dig at Trump over infamous inauguration photo after Cohen testimony
Michael Cohen said he had had difficulty getting tickets to Trump’s inauguration
In pictures: Donald and Melania Trump attend son Barron’s high school graduation ceremony in Florida
Here are the first images of the Trumps at Oxbridge Academy for Barron’s big day, accompanied by the boy’s maternal grandfather Viktor Knavs.
Nice hat Melania!
Truth Social: Trump praises son as ‘great student, wonderful boy’ on graduation day
Aw, this is almost cute.
The doting father, who last week forgot his son’s age, just posted this on Truth Social:
“Going to Barron’s High School Graduation. Great student, wonderful boy! Very exciting!!! DJT.”
Meanwhile, here’s the first picture of his motorcade arriving at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, for the ceremony.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies