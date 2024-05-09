Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch live from New York as Donald Trump’s hush money trial continues on Thursday 9 May.

Porn star Stormy Daniels will face tough questioning from Mr Trump’s lawyers today as they try to dismantle the credibility of a woman whose story of a 2006 sexual encounter ultimately led to the first criminal trial of a former US president.

Ms Daniels’ unflattering account of sex with Mr Trump riveted jurors on Tuesday and served to remind US voters of the more lurid aspects of his 2017-2021 presidency as he campaigns to win back the White House this year.

But Mr Trump’s legal team was able to punch some holes in her account.

Under questioning, Ms Daniels admitted that she had not always told the truth about the encounter, and acknowledged that she has refused to pay Mr Trump a judgment of more than $500,000 stemming from a failed defamation lawsuit.

She also did not provide a clear explanation about why she let the former president buy her silence after she decided to go public with her account.

Mr Trump is charged with falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to Ms Daniels to keep quiet during his 2016 presidential bid. He has pleaded not guilty and denies ever having sex with her.