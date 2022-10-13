Trump slams ‘sham committee’ as January 6 panel subpoenas him to testify

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to slam the January 6 House panel as a ‘sham committee’ after it voted to subpoena the former president to testify before it.

The former president posted a video on his social media platform attacking the nine-member committee after they demanded that he appears before it for questioning over the 2020 insurrection they have been probing for the last year.

“Why does the unselect committee never talk about the peaceful crowd at the enormous January 6 speech? Or the overwhelming evidence of election fraud?” a caption over the video stated.

The video showed footage of the Trump rally that took place in front of the White Houe before his supporters marched and forced their way into the US Capitol.

It also included the section of the speech in which Mr Trump told his supporters to go to Congres and “peacefully and patriotically” make “your voices heard.”

And then it pivoted into Mr Trump’s fraudulent claims of election fraud in his election loss to Joe Biden, which has been rejected by courts across the country, including the US Supreme Court.

The video ended, with the phrase, “the sham committee is ignoring the truth” as a final caption.

Earlier, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican, told the committee hearing that it was essential for Mr Trump to be called to testify and their duty “to our country, and our children and our constitution”.

“We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion. And every American is entitled to those answers,” she said.