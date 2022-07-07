Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump fears for ‘inner secrets’ as lawyer is called to testify
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
Liz Cheney says she hasn’t decided whether or not to run for president
Donald Trump expressed fears of his “inner secrets” being revealed before a “hostile Committee in Congress” as his White House counsel was set to be brought before the Jan 6 committee for a closed-door testimony.
Taking to his Truth Social handle, Mr Trump asked why he or any future president would have a “candid and important” conversation with the White House counsel if there was even a small chance that the person would eventually leak the details.
He referred to his former White House counsel Pat Cipollone as a “lawyer acting for the Country” that “may some day be brought before a partisan and openly hostile Committee in Congress, or even a fair and reasonable Committee, to reveal the inner secrets of foreign policy or other important matters. So bad for the USA!”
Mr Cipollone, who has emerged as a key witness into the activities of Mr Trump and his allies, has been under pressure to speak to the panel for some time and his recollections are expected to provide crucial insight into the former president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
Trump press aide to testify at Jan 6 committee hearing
A former Trump White House staffer who resigned after the 6 January riot at the US Capitol is set to testify publicly to the select committee investigating the incident.
Sarah Matthews, who served as deputy press secretary in the later phase of the administration, will reportedly be appearing by agreement at a future hearing after receiving a subpoena, according to CNN.
Andrew Naughtie reports.
Trump press aide who quit after Capitol riot to testify at Jan 6 committee hearing
Staffer who resigned immediately after riot has already sat for a videotaped deposition, footage of which was shown at a hearing last month
Capitol rioters’ reaction to Trump video in real time
A new video of the scene inside the Capitol itself shows the minutes immediately following the White House’s release of a video in which Donald Trump instructed his supporters to leave the building.
Posted on Twitter by NBC News’s Ryan J. Reilly on Tuesday, it was apparently shot by Pam Hemphill, a participant in riot who was sentences to 60 days in prison for her presence inside the Capitol as Trump supporters fought police and stormed the building.
In the video, an unidentified woman is seen demanding to know when the video was recorded, insisting (correctly) that it was not a live feed; she apparently did not realise it had been released by Donald Trump himself on Twitter just minutes earlier.
John Bowden reports:
New video shows Capitol rioters’ reaction to Trump video in real time
Video was captured by now-sentenced rioter
‘I’m not a crazy Republican. I’m a reasonable person'
Brian Dahle, the Republican Party’s longshot hope to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in California, knows that to win in his progressive home state he can’t allow Democrats to label him as an election denying, abortion-hating, gun-loving, bombastic right-winger.
It’s why Dahle, an affable farmer and state senator from the sparsely populated northeast corner of the state, goes out of his way to make one thing clear: “I’m not a crazy Republican. I’m a reasonable person.”
Read on:
Newsom's opponent: I'm reasonable, not a 'crazy Republican'
Republican Brian Dahle faces an uphill battle to defeat California Gov. Gavin Newsom in November
ICYMI: Cheney refuses to rule out 2024 presidential run
Liz Cheney, the vice-chairman of the House January 6 select committee, said during her first sit-down interview since the public hearings kicked off last month that she hasn’t ruled out making a bid for president in 2024.
“I’ll make a decision about ’24 down the road,” the Wyoming Republican said during a pre-recorded interview on ABC’s This Week on Sunday.
Johanna Chisholm reports.
Liz Cheney refuses to rule out presidential run against ‘dangerous’ Trump in 2024
‘A man as dangerous as Donald Trump can absolutely never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again,’ the Republican congresswoman said to ABC News
Russian state TV host muses whether Putin should ‘reinstall Trump’
Russian state television propagandist Olga Skabeeva took aim at former president Donald Trump, implying the Russian government may think twice about mounting any campaign to support him should he choose to run in the 2024 presidential election.
Skabeeva made the remarks during a recent edition of her 60 Minutes political talk show, according to a clip with English translations posted to Twitter by Russian media analyst Julia Davis.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Russian state TV host muses whether Putin should ‘reinstall Trump’
Russian television hosts often brag about their country’s interference campaign to help Mr Trump during the 2016 presidential election
McConnell says Americans aren’t working because they are ‘flush’
Mitch McConnell has claimed that the US labour shortage is due to people unwilling to work because they are “flush at the moment”.
The Republican Senate Minority Leader was speaking at an event in Paducah, Kentucky on Tuesday when he pitched his theory of why businesses are struggling to hire people.
“You’ve got a whole lot of people sitting on the sidelines because, frankly, they’re flush for the moment,” Mr McConnell said. “What we’ve got to hope is once they run out of money, they’ll start concluding it’s better to work than not to work.”
Mitch McConnell says Americans aren’t working because they are ‘flush’ at the moment
‘What we’ve got to hope is once they run out of money, they’ll start concluding it’s better to work than not to work’
Lindsey Graham will not comply with Georgia election probe subpoena
Attorneys for Senator Lindsey Graham say he will not comply with a subpoena issued to him as part of a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury investigation into former president Donald Trump’s push to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory in the Peach State.
In a statement provided to The Independent, attorneys Bart Daniel and Matt Austin say Fulton County investigators have told them Mr Graham is “simply a witness” and “neither a subject nor target of the investigation” but dismissed the investigation being overseen by Fulton County DA Fani Willis as “all politics”.
Andrew Feinberg has more details.
Senator Lindsey Graham will not comply with subpoena in Georgia election probe
South Carolina senator’s attorneys claim he cannot be compelled to testify before the grand jury became of limited immunity granted to members of the House and Senate
Biden jokes 'Trump calling me’ as phone goes off mid-speech
President Joe Biden was speaking about the next phase of his economic agenda and his American Rescue Plan in Cleveland, Ohio, when a phone rang in the audience.
Gustaf Kilander reports on how the president made light of the moment.
Biden jokes ‘unfortunately that’s probably Trump calling me’ as phone goes off
‘I hear that sound there,’ president says as phone call sounds in crowd
Ex-Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify to Jan 6 committee
Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will give evidence in closed session before the House January 6 select committee this week, following multiple calls for his testimony from committee members.
Mr Cipollone, who served as former president Donald Trump’s top White House lawyer from 2019 to the end of his term in January 2021, has previously met with the panel on an informal basis, but he has now agreed to a transcribed interview with select committee members and investigators.
Andrew Feinberg has the latest.
Ex-Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify before January 6 committee
Legal expert reportedly warned that then-president could face charges for ‘every crime imaginable’ if he marched to the Capitol with his supporters on the day of the riot
Giuliani says Trump should have pardoned himself
Disgraced lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who played a key role in the long chain of events leading to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, has mused that Donald Trump should have pardoned himself before leaving office.
Speaking on his personal podcast, Mr Giuliani remarked that it appears the ex-president is likely to face charges because of what has been uncovered by the committee investigating the riot.
Andrew Naughtie reports:
Giuliani says Trump should have pardoned himself before leaving office
The former Trump attorney is facing legal threats on multiple fronts after spearheading a campaign to illegitimately overturn 2020 election
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies