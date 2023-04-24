Trump celebrates Don Lemon exit from CNN but mum on ally Tucker Carlson leaving Fox
Mr Carlson advocated for Mr Trump on his Fox News programme
Former president Donald Trump celebrated journalist Don Lemon’s exit from CNN but noticeably remained silent on Tucker Carlson’s from Fox News.
“Good News: ‘The dumbest man on television,’ Don Lemon, has finally been fired from Fake News CNN,” Mr Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social on Monday.
He added, “My only question is, WHAT TOOK THEM SO LONG?”
Lemon, who had been a host on CNN since 2014, was an outspoken critic of Mr Trump.
One time, Lemon opened a broadcast by calling the former president “racist.”
After the January 6th attack on the Capitol when Mr Trump was removed from Twitter and other social media sites, Lemon called him “the biggest snowflake of them all.”
Mr Trump referred to Lemon as “the dumbest man on television” and “sour lemon.”
The former CNN host announced on Twitter that he had been unexpectedly fired from the network. For the past several months, Lemon had been hosting CNN This Morning alongside Kaitlin Collins and Poppy Harlow.
Lemon’s departure from CNN came just as Fox News announced Carlson was also stepping away from his respective network.
Despite Carlson being a known ally of Mr Trump, the former president did not mention anything about his departure.
Carlson recently interviewed Mr Trump on his programme, Tucker Carlson Tonight, and defended him during his most recent indictment from the Manhattan DA.
