AOC and Jon Stewart lead reaction to Tucker Carlson’s Fox exit

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is leaving the network after 14 years of broadcasting with them, leading to some side-eye reactions.

“Fox News media and Tucker Carlson have mutually agreed to part ways, Tucker’s last show was this past Friday,” Fox News said in a statement.

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” they added.

The unexpected announcement occurred on Monday 24 April, just days after the network settled a defamation suit with Dominion Voting Systems.

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to the news via Twitter saying, “Wow.”

Similarly, others were left speechless.

Former broadcaster Jon Stewart responded to the news with a simple side-eye emoji.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez then re-tweeted a video of herself speaking about Mr Carlson where she called him out for inciting violence.

“When you look at what Tucker Carlson and some of these other folks of Fox do, it is very, very, clearly, incitement of violence,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez said in the video. “Very clearly incitement of violence. And that is the line that I think we have to be willing to contend with.”

Mr Carlson, a prominent voice in the far-right community, was the host of his own show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, for approximately seven years. Prior to his show, Mr Carlson was a contributor to Fox & Friends as well as other programmes.

Fellow Fox News alumni wished Mr Carlson well.

Kari Lake told Mr Carlson, “Good for you” on Twitter saying he can be “Free & uncensored.”

Mr Carlson’s show generated heated debate in mainstream media as he was known to push conspiracy theories and escalate far-right ideology.

Left-wing, or leaning, people celebrated the news of Mr Carlson’s departure.

On The View, the audience applauded and cheered loudly as co-host Whoopi Goldberg made the announcement.

As Ms Goldberg finished reading Fox News’ statement, the other hosts joined in a stadium wave in celebration.

Former Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney said, “After all Tucker’s lies and defamation, it’s about time.”

Meanwhile, right-wingers celebrated Mr Carlson’s departure by looking to the future of Mr Carlson’s career.

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert thanked Mr Carlson for his “powerful voice” in the conservative movement, claiming, “Wherever Tucker Carlson goes, America will follow!”

