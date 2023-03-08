Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump avoided addressing the revelation that Fox News host Tucker Carlson once wrote that he “passionately” hates Mr Trump as the former president praised Mr Carlson over his misleading coverage of the insurrection on January 6, 2021.

“GREAT JOB BY TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday night. “The Unselect Committee of political Hacks & Thugs has been totally discredited. They knowingly refused to show the Videos that mattered. They should be tried for Fraud and Treason, and those imprisoned and being persecuted should be exonerated and released, NOW!”

Mr Carlson used his primetime programme on Monday and Tuesday night to cherrypick momentarily peaceful parts of the Capitol riot from the more than 40,000 hours of surveillance footage handed to him by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

It was an attempt to falsely portray the violent siege on Congress as mostly “peaceful chaos”. Mr Trump has praised Mr Carlson for the inaccurate broadcasts.

New messages revealed in a $1.6bn defamation lawsuit against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems show that Mr Calrson texted a Fox News staffer only two days before the attempt to overthrow democracy: “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights.”

“I truly can’t wait,” he added. “I hate him passionately.”

Despite slamming Mr Trump and his repeated lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him in private conversations, Mr Carlson has continued to push the baseless voter fraud narrative on his Fox News programme.

The lawsuit has also revealed that Mr Carlson has called Mr Trump “a demonic force, a destroyer,” and that Trump allies spreading the conspiracies about the election were “offensive”.

“It’s unbelievably offensive to me,” Mr Carlson said at one point. “Our viewers are good people and they believe it.”

More follows...