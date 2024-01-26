Trump ordered to pay E Jean Carroll $83m for defamation

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A jury has determined that Donald Trump must pay E Jean Carroll more than $83m for his defamatory statements about the former Elle magazine writer, marking the year’s first federal court verdict against the former president as he campaigns for his return to the White House.

The nine-member jury awarded Ms Carroll $65m in punitive damages in addition to more than $18m in compensatory damages after he was previously found liable for sexual abuse and then smeared her sexual assault allegations as a lie.

A verdict was delivered on Friday after roughly three hours of deliberation following a contentious two-week civil trial in a federal courtroom in Manhattan, where Mr Trump’s attorneys aggressively argued against Ms Carroll’s case while the former president repeatedly attacked and potentially defamed her in press conferences and in dozens of posts on his Truth Social.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan barred Mr Trump and his attorneys from disputing the facts of the case, which stems from an earlier jury trial surrounding his statements about allegations that he raped her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.

Last year, a jury found him liable for sexually abusing Ms Carroll and for defamation in a verdict that awarded Ms Carroll $5m. She then filed a second case on additional defamation claims.

The frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president has continued to smear Ms Carroll as a liar and a “whack job” who fabricated her claims and insists that he has never even met her.

In the latest trial, Mr Trump and his attorney Alina Habba were repeatedly scolded by the judge for their attempts to speak out in court or improperly introduce evidence.

This is a developing story