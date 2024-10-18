Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Donald Trump announced last month he is selling “truly special” Trump Watches priced up to $100,000 and construted with “premium, Swiss-made” materials.

The watches were part of the latest merchandise push by the former president. The Republican nominee for president wrote on his Truth Social platform about the devices and how “you’re going to love them.” He added: “Would make a great Christmas Gift. Don’t wait, they will go fast. GET YOUR TRUMP WATCH RIGHT NOW!”

Now, the watchmaker's origins are in question after CNN tried to track down the company behind the devices. They aren't based in Switzerland, but their address returns to a strip mall. In Wyoming. Next to an HR&Block and a Wendy's.

Even the address for TheBestWatchesOnEarth LLC was questioned by CNN's report. The address the watchmaker listed is a daycare. It's also the same address used by a lobbying firm that represents Montenergo's Government. The location is also tied to an LLC that sells male enhancement honey.

It’s also the address given for the company behind Trump’s golden sneakers.

The strip mall or address gives no indication it is the home of a top-line watchmaker, CNN’s report states.

A new investigation reveals the company behind Donald Trump’s ‘Swiss-made’ $100,000 watches has mysterious origins - and is located in rural Wyoming ( REUTERS )

When contacted for comment, Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told The Independent, “this is not a campaign related venture.”

CNN noted the people behind TheBestWatchesOnEarth LLC are hidden from public view. Knocking on the door of the address also did little to reveal the details behind the Trump watches.

The watch company LLC was created on July 29, just months before Trump began promoting the jewelry.

The honey company that lists the same Wyoming address as TheBestWatchesOnEarth LLC, uses a similar name, TheBestHoneyOnEarth. Vladimir Dmitriev, a spokesperson for the honey seller, told CNN that the company is “highly reputable.” Dmitriev also told the outlet that he “received direction from our leadership” not “engage” with news agencies until after Election Day.

Many of the companies linked to that Wyoming office address also share the same so-called “organizer” named Andrew Pierce, CNN reports.

Donald Trump is selling “truly special” watches with “Swiss-made” parts for up to $100,000. A new investigation reveals they’re linked to a company in a remote Wyoming town ( Screenshot / gettrumpwatches.com )

Carol Mendelsohn, chief marketing officer for Andrew’s company, told CNN that his organization is the registered agent for several Trump-related companies. Mendelsohn told CNN that they do not “bear any responsibility for the actions of their clients.”

But Mark Pierce, Andrew’s father and business partner, told the outlet that had had no idea that two of their clients were connected to Trump. He bashed the former president saying that if Trump or his family were on the same side of the street as him, he would walk to the other side.

He also told CNN that consumers should be careful buying from someone with Trump’s reputation.

“Before spending $100,000 on a watch, they should know who they’re buying it from,” he said.

The Independent has contacted Trump Watches for comment.