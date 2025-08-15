Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House is reportedly maintaining a list of more than 500 companies that are ranked in order of willingness to work with the Trump administration and support the president’s agenda.

The spreadsheet, which ranks companies based on low, moderate, or strong support, is supposed to serve as a reference for White House staffers when they’re speaking with representatives from the companies, a senior administration official told Axios.

Several factors determine a company’s ranking, including attendance at White House events, engagement in promoting or supporting Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, writing press releases, making social media posts, and more.

Companies considered “strong” have expressed support for Trump’s agenda by praising industry-specific perks in Trump’s bill, such as no taxes on tips or investments in infrastructure. Other “strong” companies have made prominent investments in the United States to support Trump’s tariff goal.

While most the companies on the list remain secret, examples of “good partners,” Axios says, includes Uber, DoorDash, United, Delta and AT&T, Cisco, Airlines for America and the Steel Manufacturers Association.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump’s team has reportedly created a list of companies ranked in order of how supportive they are of the administration’s agenda ( Getty Images )

The Independent has asked the White House for comment.

Demonstrating a desire or willingness to work with the administration yields rewards in the form of federal investments or beneficial policies. However, those who push back on Trump have had federal funding revoked or been passed up for opportunities.

One recent example is Apple’s $600 billion investment in the U.S. to accelerate artificial intelligence development and establish supply chain production.

Over the last few months, the tech giant has faced the possibility of higher consumer prices on its products, most of which are made overseas, due to Trump’s tariffs. That possibility became almost a reality after the president said he would implement tariffs on semiconductors

But those fears were settled during Trump’s press conference with Apple CEO Tim Cook to announce the investment when the president revealed major exemptions for the semiconductor tariff.

open image in gallery Apple CEO Tim Cook gifted Donald Trump a statue while announcing a multi-billion-dollar investment in the US ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Trump poses with a set of vintage Olympic medals during an event announcing the White House task force for the 2028 Summer Olympics ( AP )

open image in gallery Donald Trump with FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the Club World Cup trophy, which now sits in the Oval Office. ( Getty Images )

"If groups/companies want to start advocating more now for the tax bill or additional administration priorities, we will take that into account in our grading," the unnamed White House official told Axios.

During the Apple press conference, Cook also presented Trump with a 24k gold and glass statue created by the tech company.

Trump, a known lover of lavish gifts, has recently received several trophies from organizations he’s collaborating with. He was gifted a set of vintage Olympic medals while announcing the task force for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics. He was also given a $400 million Boeing jet from the Qatari royal family to serve as a new Air Force One. He was also gifted the inaugural Club World Cup trophy by FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Other companies have taken similar steps to align themselves closer with Trump in the hopes of getting on the president’s good side. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company would scrap its fact checkers on Facebook – which Trump allies often assert was biased toward liberals.

Amazon and Meta got rid of their diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, which Trump has long bashed.

Other tech leaders have praised Trump or shown up at White House events to get on the president’s good side. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who was at Trump’s inauguration, was one of the companies to score a lucrative AI deal with the administration.